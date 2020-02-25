Man-in-the-middle
Electric car chargers pose massive security challenges.
Attackers appear to download legitimate Adobe Flash Player from Adobe and Akamai IP addresses
Bored of banking, Dyreza turns its attention to high-value targets in the supply chain
Latest Edward Snowden documents show NSA plan to spread malware via app stores
Smartphones easily 'pwned' due to OpenSSL flaw that tricked devices into using decades-old encryption standard
Lenovo finally offers full apology over Superfish debacle - while Microsoft rushes out fish
Renesys claims that internet traffic from key cities has been deliberately re-routed several times this year