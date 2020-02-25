Jupiter
Heating caused by solar winds on Jupiter extends into its stratosphere, new observations reveal
Within a day of the solar wind hitting Jupiter, temperatures on the planet increase sharply
NASA's Lucy mission to visit Jupiter's Trojan asteroids in 2021
The mission will provide new details about planetesimals - the ancient building blocks of planets
NASA releases a new image showing Jupiter's moon Io rising just off the horizon of the gas giant planet
The image was captured by Juno spacecraft in October during its 16th close flyby of the Jupiter
NASA scientists edge a step closer to finding water on Jupiter
Examining wavelengths sensitive to thermal radiation leaking from Jupiter's Great Red Spot could reveal presence of water
Jupiter's moon Ganymede is generating 'killer' electromagnetic waves that could damage spacecraft
Scientists puzzled by burst of "chorus waves" from Ganymede
Scientists discover 12 new moons orbiting Jupiter, bringing total to 79
Eleven 'normal' outer moons, and one described as 'oddball' found circling Jupiter
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope will use infrared capabilities to study Jupiter's 'Great Red Spot'
The 'most ambitious and complex space observatory ever built', claims NASA
Scientists may have discovered water on one of Jupiter's moons
Re-examination of data collected by NASA's Galileo spacecraft 20 years ago indicate that Europa may