Ice Cream Sandwich
Lenovo IdeaTab A2107 tablet review
A tiny affordable tablet let down by a number of fundamental flaws
Qualcomm Snapdragon vs Samsung Exynos tablet processor benchmarks
V3 pits Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1's Exynos component
Asus Transformer Pad Prime vs Infinity head to head review
We compare the new Infinity tablet with the older Prime, to see what buyers get for the extra £100
Raspberry Pi firm favourite with V3 readers
Miniature marvel preferred to flashy phones and laptops
Asus Transformer Pad Infinity video review
A premium Android tablet that comes close to justifying its hefty price tag
Asus Transformer Pad Infinity review
Best high end Android tablet on the market, but with a premium price tag
Asus confirms £600 Transformer Pad Infinity tablet to land in August
UK consumers can get their hands on the iPad rival from 31 August
ZTE Grand X hands-on review
V3 offers its opening impressions of ZTE's latest affordable handset
ZTE Grand X video demo
V3 shows off ZTE's first ever Ice Cream Sandwich smartphone
Asus Transformer Pad Infinity confirmed for August UK release
No word on price for Transformer Prime follow up
HTC One X vs Samsung Galaxy S3 head to head review
V3 takes a comparative look at the two hottest Android rivals for Apple's iPhone
Toshiba unveils AT300 Tegra 3 quad-core tablet with Android Ice Cream Sandwich
New AT300 tablet offers performance without compromising battery life
Fujitsu Stylistic M532 Android tablet hands on review
A first look at Fujitsu's latest business tablet running Ice Cream Sandwich
Fujitsu unveils Stylistic M532 Android 4.0 business tablet
New tablet combines Android Ice Cream Sandwich with built-in security and management tools
Samsung Galaxy S3's top five smartphone rivals
V3 takes a look at the five biggest devices that could cause trouble for Samsung's forthcoming quad-core flagship handset
LG unveils new flavour of Ice Cream Sandwich for Optimus smartphones
Battle for best ICS version of Android set to intensify
HTC One S review
A stripped-down version of the company's flagship One X smartphone
Asus Transformer Pad TF300 video review
V3 breaks down the strengths and weaknesses of Asus' new mid-range Transformer tablet
Asus Transformer Pad TF300 review
A great tablet that sacrifices build quality in the name of performance
HTC One X review
Powerhouse quad-core processor and Ice Cream Sandwich operating system let down by poor battery life
HTC One X goes on sale in UK
HTC's flagship quad-core smartphone arrives alongside One S sibling
HTC warns users to back up data during Sense overhaul
HTCSense.com user data will be deleted during mysterious new update
HTC and Samsung detail Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich upgrades
Upgrades rolling out soon, but availability will depend upon network operators
#MWC: LG Optimus 4X HD video demo
A closer look at the Nvidia Tegra 3 powered smartphone