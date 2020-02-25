HP Inc
HP tells Xerox its $24bn funding is irrelevant - its offer still 'significantly undervalues HP'
HP Inc CEO Enrique Lores returns fire against Xerox's John Visentin
Xerox nails down $24bn funding to back proposed HP acquisition
Xerox CEO John Visentin brandishes the financing necessary to back Xerox's proposed takeover of HP Inc
Xerox threatens (again) to take its HP Inc buyout offer direct to shareholders
'Your refusal to engage in mutual due diligence with Xerox defies logic,' Xerox CEO John Visentin tells HP Inc
Xerox threatens to go hostile in its bid to buyout HP
Xerox puts 25th November deadline on its $33.5bn acquisition offer for HP Inc
HP rejects acquisition offer from Xerox, but leaves door open to raised bid
HP Inc's board of directors believe that Xerox's offer significantly undervalues the PC and printer maker
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn pushes for Xerox-HP merger
Icahn, who actively opposed Michael Dell's 'privatisation' of Dell, owns 4.24 per cent stake in HP and more than ten per cent of Xerox
HP Inc mulls acquisition proposal from Xerox
HP Inc is considering a 'business combination' proposal from Xerox
Gartner claims PC shipments fall for 14th consecutive quarter
First quarter PC sales overshadowed by Meltdown and Spectre CPU security flaws
Worldwide server market's fast growth due to rising costs, says Gartner
Cloud, digital transformation and rising component costs behind big rise in server revenues
Meg Whitman steps down as HPE CEO, shares tumble
Whitman's six-year tenure saw HP split into four separate businesses
HP Inc unveils world's 'most powerful' 2-in-1 mobile workstation - with a price tag to match
HP ZBook x2 offers 32GB RAM, M.2 SSD with up to 2TB storage and Nvidia Quadro GPU
Meg Whitman resigns as chair of HP Inc's board amid Uber rumours
Whitman to remain as CEO of HPE, while rumours swirl that she'll be taking over at troubled Uber
HPE reports 10 per cent revenue fall - days after HP Inc posts rise
It was supposed to be HP Inc that struggled and HPE, freed from boring PC manufacturing, that soared
HP to slash 4,000 jobs to save $300m a year by 2020
Cuts will start next year
HP Spectre x360 upgraded with Intel Kaby Lake CPUs and beefed-up batteries
Thinner and lighter, as well as faster
HP admits to printer firmware update that blocks non-HP cartridges
Suspicions aroused after thousands of HP printers are forced out of action on the same day
Can HP print money with $1bn Samsung deal?
Or has it lost the ability to innovate?
HP chooses Microsoft Dynamics for cloud CRM
Hardware giant dumps former partner Salesforce
HP Inc raises UK prices citing post-Brexit currency crash
Cisco, Lenovo and others expected to follow suit
HP Inc claims 13-hour battery life for new EliteBook 1030
Same price as a MacBook or Microsoft Surface, but longer battery life, claims HP Inc
HP Inc looks to 3D tech, AI and IoT with new Tech Venture Group
3D transformation, immersive computing and hyper-mobility also in new division's sights
HP Inc takes aim at Apple with world's thinnest laptop
Ultra-thin HP laptop featuring full-fat Intel microprocessors
HP Inc revenues down 12 per cent as customers wait for Windows 10 on Skylake
Sales down across the board, but HP Inc may benefit from new Intel Skylake microprocessors this year
CES 2016: Samsung Windows 10 tablet, Intel 'X-ray specs' and Aspire Switch 12 S hands-on
V3 rounds up all the key stories coming from the tech trade show in Las Vegas