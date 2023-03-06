HP CISO Joanna Burkey on securing the hybrid workforce and her biggest fear

HP’s differentiators on endpoint security and the growing use of AI/ML in security

clock • 6 min read
HP CISO Joanna Burkey on securing the hybrid workforce and her biggest fear

As HP Inc.'s CISO, Joanna Burkey is not only responsible for the PC and printer giant’s own cybersecurity posture - she’s also the preeminent expert when it comes to the security capabilities of the vendor’s products.

Burkey recently spoke with our sister site CRN on both topics - noting both the ways that the pandemic and the shift to hybrid work have altered security strategy, for her and for all CISOs, as wel...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

More on Security

US announces far-reaching 5-point cybersecurity strategy
Security

US announces far-reaching 5-point cybersecurity strategy

Includes measures to shift more liability for breaches onto big tech vendors

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 03 March 2023 • 5 min read
Twitter to disable SMS 2FA for free customers
Security

Twitter to disable SMS 2FA for free customers

You're not safe and you'll pay for the privilege

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 20 February 2023 • 3 min read
Disruption to Royal Mail export services continues
Security

LockBit group threatens to publish stolen Royal Mail data tomorrow

RaaS group admits responsibility for January attack and doubles down on threat

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 08 February 2023 • 2 min read