Google DeepMind artificial intelligence better at navigating mazes than puny humans
Hampton Court maze would be too easy for DeepMind-powered AI
Researchers find a string of security vulnerabilities affecting GPS services
'Trackmageddon' flaw could enable attackers to surreptitiously spy on users and steal personally identifiable data
Backbytes: Kremlin gets into a GPS jam in Moscow
Muscovites have to resort to roadmaps to get around the Russian capital
TomTom steers away from 'weak' VersionOne to pick Rally Software for agile project management
TomTom vice president Janisse "had grown to hate VersionOne" at previous employer
Yahoo buys news summarisation app from UK teen for £18m
Meanwhile, Apple acquires indoor mapping startup
Department of Heath selects Logica to provide payroll services
Seven-year deal will see firm responsible for payroll of 30,000 employees
Nokia, Samsung and Sony aim to advance indoor navigation
In-Location Alliance looks to bring smartphone navigation inside
Top 10 ways to protect your privacy and avoid the government's prying eyes
Stop Big Brother before Big Brother stops you
Health minister says his 'information revolution' will slash NHS costs by 20 per cent
Andrew Lansley outlines the health benefits of transparency to an audience of informatics specialists
Smartphones track the spread of flu
Scientists are using GPS to monitor the spread of disease
Location-based services to boom
Mass-market GPS phones will reach 1.5 billion people by 2014, says analyst
First Galileo contracts awarded
Logica and Inmarsat come away empty handed
OpenSpace puts people on the map
Location service plots person's location on webpage with 10-metre accuracy
Pegasus teams up with TomTom Work
Smaller firms can now benefit from improved service management
Moving beyond Web 2.0
Web 2.0 is evolving into Web Squared, a concept that takes the philosophy of collaboration and openness to create new real-time internet applications
TomTom rolls out iPhone GPS service
Navigation tool goes on sale in App Store
Care record rollout approved for half of GP surgeries
EMIS LV software approved for connection to patient database
GPS system in jeopardy
Report predicts a one in five chance that the US satellite fleet will drop below the minimum needed for global coverage in 2011 and 2012
The definitive guide to wireless
Five key trends and five best practice tips exploring the next generation of wireless technologies that promise to unleash a new wave of productivity improvements within the enterprise
Nokia rolls out Point & Find beta
Image recognition system lets your cameraphone do the searching
Fast and loose - the benefits of wireless
High-speed wireless technology has brought huge benefits to organisations of all kinds. Linda More talks to IT leaders working in five very different sectors about their experiences
TomTom settles patent spat with Microsoft
Companies agree terms in intellectual property case
HTC unveils GPS slider phone
New HTC S740 gets GPS support and similar styling to the Touch Diamond