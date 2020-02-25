GPS

Moving beyond Web 2.0

Web 2.0 is evolving into Web Squared, a concept that takes the philosophy of collaboration and openness to create new real-time internet applications

GPS system in jeopardy

Report predicts a one in five chance that the US satellite fleet will drop below the minimum needed for global coverage in 2011 and 2012

The definitive guide to wireless

Five key trends and five best practice tips exploring the next generation of wireless technologies that promise to unleash a new wave of productivity improvements within the enterprise

Fast and loose - the benefits of wireless

High-speed wireless technology has brought huge benefits to organisations of all kinds. Linda More talks to IT leaders working in five very different sectors about their experiences