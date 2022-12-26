Top 10 car GPS systems for driving home at Christmas

A good GPS system will make sure you don't get lost, no matter where the road takes you. But how do you know which one is right for you? Read on to find out what features to look for in a GPS system when shopping around.

Stay protected on the road

When you hit the open road, the last thing you want to worry about is whether or not you're protected in case of an accident. That's why it's important to have a GPS, insurance, and an extended warranty.

With GPS, you'll have peace of mind knowing that you can always find your way home. If you have an accident, insurance will help to cover the cost of repairs. And if your car breaks down, a warranty will help to pay for the cost of repairs.

Voice command capabilities

The most important feature any driver should look for in a new GPS system is voice command capabilities.

Having the ability to input information hands-free allows you to keep your eyes on the road while driving - which is essential for safety - and can save you time if your destination changes along the way.

Make sure that the voice command capability of any potential purchase works well with your specific accent or dialect before making your decision.

Maps and directions

Of course, having an up-to-date map is essential when it comes to operating a GPS system. Before buying one, make sure that it includes maps and directions for all of the areas you plan on visiting. You don't want to be stuck without turn-by-turn directions just as you're about to embark on your next adventure!

Many newer systems come with preloaded maps, but some require additional purchases or subscriptions after initial setup. Be sure to factor these costs into your budget when shopping around.

Connectivity options

Not only should you consider how reliable the device itself is, but also what kind of connectivity options are available with it. Some devices allow users to access the internet through their mobile phone connection while others rely solely on satellite signals that may not always be available depending on where you are located at any given time. If internet access is important to you, check with the manufacturer before purchasing so there aren't any surprises down the line!

So, with that out of the way, it's time for a run-down of what we consider to be the best-of-the-best when it comes to GPS.

1. Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S

Image: Garmin

The Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S is a top-of-the-line navigation system that offers a variety of features to make your driving experience more enjoyable.

First and foremost, it has detailed maps that are regularly updated. It also includes turn-by-turn directions and voice-activated navigation, so you can keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.

In addition, the DriveSmart 61 has traffic alerts and live parking information to help you avoid congestion and find a spot. And if you ever need assistance, you can use the built-in emergency locator to summon help.

This GPS system from Garmin has a wide 6.95" display and is equipped with voice activated navigation, Bluetooth technology, and access to real time traffic information. It also includes driver alerts for sharp curves, speed changes, fatigue warnings, and more.