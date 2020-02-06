GDS
The challenge of scaling AI at NatWest bank
'AI is a potential solution to a problem. Is there an easier way to do it? If so that's the right way' says head of AI Tom Castle
NAO investigation concludes that Verify has failed to hit a single target
GDS flagship identity verification programme over-optimistic and failed to set clear objectives, claims NAO report
Mike Bracken slams government decision to shift data policy-making from GDS to DCMS
'Moving it to the Department of Fun, run by a minister who was forced to change the data privacy on his own app doesn't make sense,' says Bracken
Key GDS functions 'transferred' from Cabinet Office to DCMS following digital turf war
Evisceration of Government Digital Service confirmed over Easter by Prime Minister's statement to Parliament
GDS head should have a place on Civil Service Board, says Institute of Government
Whitehall think tank urges Cabinet Secretary to give Kevin Cunnington full membership on board
Despite all the fake news, ODI chief Sir Nigel Shadbolt remains 'resolutely optimistic about the emancipating power of good data'
The UK needs to treat data as infrastructure in the same way as roads and the power grid
GDS stalwart Tony Singleton to leave the public sector
Singleton was a driving force behind GDS, G-Cloud and the Digital Marketplace
Department for Education to recruit a chief data officer
£140,000-a-year salary on offer for a chief data officer to develop and deliver a data strategy for DfE
GDS to create new 'model contracts' for public sector procurement
GDS turns to buyers and suppliers for guidance in overhaul of procurement contract processes
NAO: GDS needs to be clearer about its role and more accountable
GDS has continued expanding despite a recent exodus of leaders - but needs a clearer focus, claims the NAO
Turf war between GDS and HMRC over Gov.UK Verify just 'creative tension', says local government CDIO Ed Garcez
But Garcez admits that the Verify platform needs time to mature
HMRC denies reports it plans to develop its own authentication system and dump Gov.UK Verify
HMRC will still use Gov.UK Verify for individual taxpayers
HMRC confirms plans to develop its own authentication service rather than use Gov.UK Verify
New ID scheme will need to be in place before Government Gateway closes next year
GDS head Kevin Cunnington: Government Transformation Strategy will 'be carried out at pace and scale'
Cunnington explains strategy for 'digitally enabled transformation of government'
Government Transformation Strategy released by GDS
Three-year plan from GDS aims to make better use of data, build re-usable business capabilities and to establish open standards
New pan-government Wi-Fi service to be rolled out in 2017 by GDS
GovWifi will allow users to login to Wi-Fi in government buildings automatically
GOV.UK admits 73 per cent of its content is viewed by fewer than 10 people a month
"Sheer volume and low quality of all the things" means bad service discoverability, says GDS
GCHQ's National Cyber Security Centre outlines 8 ways to improve UK's cyber security
'We'll be eating our own dog food' to ensure measures work, says NCSC technical director Ian Levy
Stop saying the public sector is technologically backward: it's introducing AI
Government IT can't win in the court of public opinion, says Aston Group's Scott Gallacher
GDS at risk as 'separate government agencies' try to 'take it back' complains Francis Maude
Whitehall mandarins are desperate to get their IT powers back, claims Maude
No break-up of the GDS, pledges new director general Kevin Cunnington
Cunnington addresses claims that the GDS is set to be broken up
New government blockchain-as-a-service available on G-Cloud
Public sector bodies can try out blockchain for £99 a pop
Kevin Cunnington to take over as head of Government Digital Service
Musical chairs continue at GDS as Cunnington replaces Stephen Foreshew-Cain
Government websites to go all-HTTPS from 1 October
New GDS guidelines will apply to all services