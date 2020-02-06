duckduckgo
Escape from Google: 12 privacy-promoting search engines reviewed
If you can live without personalisation there are plenty of alternatives
Google halts Chrome 79 update over bug that renders users' data impossible to find on Android devices
Google says a fix could take up to a week emerge
DuckDuckGo appointed default search option in Vivaldi's 'Private Windows'
Vivaldi promotes DuckDuckGo search engine over Google over privacy concerns
US tech giants plan 'day of action' in support of net neutrality
12 July reserved by Amazon, Reddit, DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, Vimeo, Github and others to lobby against lifting of net neutrality rules
Google ordered to remove links to right-to-be-forgotten links
Right-to-be-forgotten absurdity goes into overdrive as Google is ordered to "forget" websites tracking right-to-be-forgotten removals
Electronic Frontier Foundation announces new 'Do Not Track' policy for web browsing to boost privacy
EFF teams up with coalition of web firms in effort to enable web users to have more choice over who can track their browsing and data
DuckDuckGrow: Popularity of 'anti-Google' search engine DuckDuckGo increases by 600 per cent after Snowden disclosures
Search engine that does not store user details booms in popularity after Edward Snowden's NSA surveillance disclosures
Every search you ever made on Google is now available to view, reveals blog
Now anyone with a Google account can see themselves as Google sees them, thanks to a little-publicised feature