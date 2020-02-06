DHS
Alert over critical 'MDhex' vulnerabilities in GE patient monitoring devices
If exploited, the vulnerabilities could enable hackers to steal confidential health details of patients
New Department of Homeland Security biometrics system will identify people by scars, tattoos and palm prints
The cloud-based system will be able to identify people through scars and tattoos
VPN apps a security risk, warns US Department of Homeland Security director Christopher Krebs
Nation state actors 'have demonstrated intent and capability to leverage VPN services… for malicious purposes'