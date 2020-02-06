desktops
Microsoft the next major vendor to offer a virtual desktop-as-a-service
Software giant releases "Mohoro" for public preview as it races to catch up with Citrix, VMware and Amazon
Amazon brings desktop-as-a-service to Europe - Windows 7, of course, not Windows 8
Amazon Web Services WorkSpaces now available out of Amazon's Dublin data centre
St. Edmund's College picks VMware over Microsoft and Citrix because of 'better functionality'
Hertfordshire-based school anticipates £63,000 of savings from virtualisation project
PC shipments in decline but only 2 per cent replacing with tablets
Users increasingly moving towards mobile devices says IDC, but Computing's own research suggests desktops are far from dead
Essex County Council seeks bidders for IT hardware contract
Council procuring on behalf of other public sector bodies for provision of mobiles, tablets, laptops and servers
Intel profits down by a quarter but firm sticks to its forecasts
Q1 profits drop to $2bn and revenues also slip
H4cked Off: Rumours of the death of the desktop have been exaggerated
Computing argues in favour of the humble desktop
Managing mobile devices - The BYOD challenge
Live 12th July. While smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks, media players and other devices are becoming more prevalent, and staff more mobile, there is strong evidence of an emerging tension within UK industry and public sector bodies. The most common response...
Department of Health signs £74m deal for desktop services
Atos has been awarded the contract for five years
MoJ embarks on major prison service tech upgrade
National Offender Management Service deal covers desktops, networks, telephony and applications
Mini notebook shipments plummet by 53 per cent
PC shipments drop across the board as users turn to tablets and smartphones
Review: Dell OptiPlex 790 desktop
Dell's OptiPlex 790 is a good business system offering easy management
CIOs still reluctant to take desktop virtualisation plunge
Buyers are worried about unintentionally investing in the 'Betamax of virtualisation'
Microsoft updates Intune PC management service
Beta of Intune 2.0 features software distribution capabilities
Dell adds thin clients to OptiPlex portfolio
The FX130 and FX170 target data entry and knowledge workers
Desktop21 framework pioneer lifts the lid on groundbreaking procurement deal
Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust IT manager outlines planned benefits of seven-year managed services agreement with HP
Desktop automation: first step on the path to greater efficiency
Firms looking to do more with less should start by automating desktop management
Dell unveils new hardware based on latest Intel Core processors
Company has announced new desktops, laptops and tablets
Finance firms prize agility over cost reduction
Even in hard-pressed sectors agility is a top-three concern
Fujitsu Esprimo E5645 business PC review
This business desktop combines six-core performance with a compact chassis
DWP desktop services contract goes to Fujitsu
HP-EDS loses out as key contract come up for tender
Global PC sales return to growth - but not in Europe
PC shipments crawl up 0.5 per cent - but down 10 per cent in European region
Who will win the battle for tomorrow?
Forget Chrome OS, don't worry about Azure - Microsoft and Google really want to win over your mind
Case study: Surrey County Council rolls out a new desktop strategy
Local authority aims to cut energy costs, upgrade legacy kit and support more mobile users with a Citrix-based project