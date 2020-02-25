Data Communications Bill
Queen's Speech outlines plans to expand on 'Snooper's Charter' as part of Investigatory Powers Bill
Legislation outlines plans to give authorities more powers to target online communications
EU swings behind David Cameron's encryption plan - as party grassroots voice opposition
Leaked EU document calls for government encryption controls, as demanded by Prime Minister David Cameron
Second draft of £1.8bn Communications Data Bill is delayed until end of March
'Lack of technical understanding of Home Office officials is concerning,' says ISPA Council
MPs voice Communications Data Bill concerns to Home Secretary
Joint committee warns Theresa May stored personal data could be exploited by criminals
Last chance to comment on draft Communications Data Bill
Consultation closing on government's proposed 'snoopers' charter'