Outgoing ICO head, Christopher Graham, calls for government to publish data protection review

Funding, the GDPR and other issues need to be thrashed out, argues Graham

29 June 2016
'The UK does not undertake mass surveillance,' Theresa May tells Parliamentary Committee

Home Secretary tells Joint Committee that bulk data collection and Investigatory Powers Bill plans don't equate to mass surveillance

13 January 2016
Employee who sold 28,000 Enterprise Rent-A-Car customers records for £5,000 fined £1,000

ICO says case highlights the need for courts to be given more options beyond issuing fines

11 January 2016
Government shouldn't have 'willy-nilly' right to access citizen's private data, says Information Commissioner

And why do you need all this data for 12 months, asks Information Commissioner Christopher Graham

07 January 2016
ICO offering £140k salary for new Information Commissioner to replace Christopher Graham

Huge role for successful candidate largely because of incoming EU Data Protection Regulations

17 December 2015
ICO investigates illegal data sharing in charity sector

'Everyone's got to stick to the law, and if the law's been broken then we will act' warns Information Commissioner Christopher Graham

03 September 2015
'We need urgency or the EU will make a fool of itself': ICO chief Christopher Graham discusses data protection regulation

Information Commissioner Christopher Graham tells Computing how the upcoming regulation will affect businesses and his own organisation

18 August 2015
ICO granted new powers to audit NHS organisations for data protection

NHS 'one of the worst performers' when it comes to data protection, claims information commissioner Christopher Graham

02 February 2015