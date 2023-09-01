Bloomberg

Case study: How Bloomberg empowers a culture of collaboration

Software

Stack Overflow for Teams makes people comfortable saying, 'I don’t know'

clock 01 September 2023 • 3 min read

Open Source

Zero downtime - how Bloomberg builds extreme reliability into its applications

Kubernetes, multi-cloud and open source technologies are all key ingredients, says head of compute infrastructure Andrey Rybka

clock 07 May 2021 • 6 min read

Security

Tiny $2 spy chip can be added to IT hardware, claims security researcher Monta Elkins

Bloomberg has been widely derided for its Supermicro spy-chip story, but Elkins claims it's feasible and low cost

clock 14 October 2019 • 2 min read

Strategy

Amazon rejects reports that it plans to purge small vendors to cut costs

Small vendors would be pushed to sell on Amazon's Marketplace, according to insiders

clock 29 May 2019 • 4 min read

Hardware

Supermicro: Independent investigation has found 'no malicious hardware' found on our motherboards

Supermicro releases results of its independent investigation into Bloomberg's sensational supply-chain attack claims

clock 11 December 2018 • 3 min read

Hardware

Now Amazon and Super Micro tell Bloomberg to retract its China spy-chip story

AWS CEO Andy Jassy and Super Micro CEO Charles Liang urge Bloomberg to retract China spy-chip report

clock 23 October 2018 • 4 min read

Hardware

Apple CEO Tim Cook tells Bloomberg to retract China server compromise story

No evidence found to back-up Bloomberg's claims, says Cook

clock 22 October 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

'No evidence' of Chinese state attack on IT hardware supply-chain, says US director of national intelligence Dan Coats

Bloomberg claim that Chinese intelligence agents compromised motherboards questioned by US intelligence head

clock 19 October 2018 • 2 min read

Security

Equifax hack the work of Chinese intelligence with links to US Office of Personnel Management hack of 2015, claim reports

Dispute between Equifax and Mandiant widened attackers' window of opportunity

clock 02 October 2017 • 3 min read

Hardware

Ten bidders lined-up for Toshiba memory chip business

Hynix, Micron, Kingston, Western Digital and Foxconn all interested in acquiring Toshiba's 'crown jewels'

clock 17 March 2017 • 1 min read
