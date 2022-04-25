BlackCat

BlackCat's Rust-based ransomware could be more reliable and faster than other attacks

Security

The new ransomware group BlackCat has attacked at least 60 organisations around the world as of last month, says the FBI.

clock 25 April 2022 • 1 min read
