BlackBerry Messenger
If you've been hacked, and nothing else is secure, you need an, err, old BlackBerry
Sony Pictures unlocks a stash of old BlackBerrys for secure communications after Guardians of Peace hack
BlackBerry Messenger and Secure Work Space affected by Heartbleed security flaw in OpenSSL
Security updates planned for BlackBerry Messenger and Secure Work Space - but most BlackBerry services don't use OpenSSL, says company
BlackBerry: Seeds of new ideas
Down but not out, BlackBerry's top brass laid out their plans for the next 12 months at Mobile World Congress. Peter Gothard had a front row seat
BlackBerry reportedly cutting 40 per cent of workforce
Job cuts reportedly set to come in waves as the company looks to cut costs
Is BlackBerry spinning off BBM as a direct competitor to WhatsApp and Viber?
Sources say struggling phone company is making a play for the messaging landscape
BlackBerry makes BBM free and ports it to Apple and Android
Good news for chavs, while Skype app finally appears too