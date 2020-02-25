billing systems
Hillarys ditches BT for Virgin Media citing high prices and poor service
BT's failings laid bare by flagship customer Hillarys defecting over quote 'twice the price' of Virgin and poor service
PayPal back after global fault hit every account Monday night
UPDATED Failure meant all transactions made after 5pm UK time appeared to 'vanish into thin air'
The power of open source: From Postgres to Cassandra at First Utility
First Utility CIO Bill Wilkins talks to Graeme Burton about how open-source technology helped the company become the biggest independent energy utility in the UK