7nm

Chips and Components

Huawei unveils Kirin 990 5G, the world's first all-in-one 5G system-on-a-chip

Huawei's 5G chipset is made by TSMC using its latest 7nm manufacturing process

clock 06 September 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

AMD reveals next-gen Ryzen 3000 processors and RX 5700 graphics card at Computex 2019

AMD will launch five new Ryzen 3000 processors, based on the Zen 2 architecture, in July this year

clock 28 May 2019 • 4 min read

Hardware

TSMC to max-out manufacturing for 7nm parts with orders from AMD, Apple and Nvidia

TSMC to come back strongly from a series of setbacks over the past nine months with full order books for 7nm chips from AMD, Apple and Nvidia

clock 08 April 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

AMD to launch third generation Ryzen at Computex at the end of May

Rumours confirmed with news that CEO Dr Lisa Su will give Computex keynote

clock 04 April 2019 • 3 min read

Hardware

AMD to launch 7nm Ryzen 3000 CPUs and Navi graphics cards in July

Flagship Ryzen 3000 expected to bear 16 cores, 32 threads and run at 4.7GHz

clock 19 February 2019 • 2 min read

Hardware

Intel plans shift to 7nm with new plant in Oregon as it prepare to unveil new CEO

Work on new plant to begin as early as June 2019 while new CEO could be announced on Thursday

clock 23 January 2019 • 2 min read

Chips and Components

AMD Ryzen and Threadripper news: Russian retailer leaks new Ryzen CPU specs

16-core Ryzen 9 planned alongside Ryzen 7 with boost clock of 5GHz

clock 02 January 2019 • 26 min read

Hardware

Intel promises 48-core Xeons with Cascade Lake architecture coming in 2019

Intel unveils Epyc spoiler ahead of AMD Next Horizon event

clock 06 November 2018 • 2 min read

Hardware

AMD Navi GPU news: AMD already testing 7nm Navi graphics cards in the labs

Good news on Navi should outweigh the bad as graphics card market returns to normal following crypto-currency bust

clock 25 October 2018 • 3 min read

Hardware

AMD expected to unveil 7nm Ryzens and Navi GPUs in January

Forthcoming 7nm Ryzen CPUs and GPUs will be made by TSMC rather than GlobalFoundries

clock 05 October 2018 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
03

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read