Huawei's 5G chipset is made by TSMC using its latest 7nm manufacturing process
AMD will launch five new Ryzen 3000 processors, based on the Zen 2 architecture, in July this year
TSMC to come back strongly from a series of setbacks over the past nine months with full order books for 7nm chips from AMD, Apple and Nvidia
Rumours confirmed with news that CEO Dr Lisa Su will give Computex keynote
Flagship Ryzen 3000 expected to bear 16 cores, 32 threads and run at 4.7GHz
Work on new plant to begin as early as June 2019 while new CEO could be announced on Thursday
16-core Ryzen 9 planned alongside Ryzen 7 with boost clock of 5GHz
Intel unveils Epyc spoiler ahead of AMD Next Horizon event
Good news on Navi should outweigh the bad as graphics card market returns to normal following crypto-currency bust
Forthcoming 7nm Ryzen CPUs and GPUs will be made by TSMC rather than GlobalFoundries