The changing role of the CIO
The advent of cloud computing has changed the nature of the role of CIO in a number of ways. These changes could be seen as largely positive or mostly negative, depending on the type of organisation you work for, your current IT set-up, the opinions of other board members about the role of IT in business, and the attitude of you, the CIO, yourself.
This page contains useful resources to help you be a driving force for progress within your organisation.
The changing role of the CIO Video Content
White papers
The growth of smart connected devices, Cloud and Big Data & Analytics require more sophisticated computing than ever before. To support the ever-growing and unique infrastructure needs for Cloud and Big Data & Analytics we have brought together the latest and best content. Please take a look through the resources below to discover more about how to use data analytics for business advantage.
INFOGRAPHIC: Moving from the back office to the front lines - CIO Insights (part of CIO C-suite study)
Synopsis: This infographic explores how CIO's are moving from the back office to the front lines.
Download this resource to find out more.
WHITE PAPER: Moving from the back office to the front lines - CIO insights from the Global CSuite Study
Synopsis: CIOs tell us that their place in the organizational pyramid has changed in the past five years. Many of them command more respect and possess more authority than before and they are working more closely with their C-suite colleagues.
Download this white paper to learn more.
Whitepaper: Future of the enterprise IT function
Synopsis: What is the future of the enterprise IT function? Is it a dinosaur that has had its day or an increasingly vital enabler of innovation for the business?
Download this white paper to learn more.
WHITE PAPER: Under cloud cover: How leaders are accelerating competitive differentiation
Synopsis: According to a survey by the IBM Center for Applied Insights and Oxford Economics, business leaders are becoming increasingly focused on the business value of cloud. Although the participant's cloud strategies differ in terms of scope, platform and delivery models, the chief takeaway from the survey is that cloud is not just about cutting costs and driving efficiency-cloud fuels growth.
Download this white paper to learn more.
INFOGRAPHIC - Five reasons businesses use the cloud
Synopsis: There is no denying that cloud deployments continue to be on the rise. Download this IBM infographic to learn about some of the ways that businesses are using cloud today
Download this infographic to learn more.
VIDEO: Cloud unleashes the value of big data and analytics
Synopsis:Jeanne Ross and Barb Wixom, Research Scientists from MIT Sloan's Center for Information Systems Research look into cloud computing and unleashing the value of big data and analytics.
Watch this video to learn more.
INFOGRAPHIC - Reducing costs with cloud infrastructure
Synopsis: IBM Global Financing can help you build your private, hybrid or public cloud with innovative financing solutions.
Download this infographic to learn more.
INFOGRAPHIC - The Future of Cloud is Dynamic
Synopsis: As cloud adoption grows, companies have more and more resources—applications, data and services-residing on different platforms. These days, it's not public versus private. It's both. It's cloud and conventional IT. Hybrid is the new normal. According to IBM Center for Applied Insights research, 61% of surveyed enterprises will have a hybrid environment by the end of this year.
Download this infographic to learn more.
Though leadership Whitepaper: Private cloud in the hybrid cloud era - The critical choices driving business value and agility?
Synopsis: This IBM white paper discusses the core differentiators that drive transformative business value in the deployment and management of private clouds and what CIOs need to know to achieve that value.
Published: July 2014
Download this white paper to learn more.
VIDEO: Infrastructure Matters (specifically around Big Data)
Unleashing the power of Big Data means building an infrastructure that delivers information you can trust.
View this video to learn more.
CSUITE STUDY: Harness big data to become a more customer-centric organization?
You know the benefits of analytics, but what's the best way to achieve them within your own organization? Which opportunities should you invest in to realize the biggest returns? How can you use big data to solve long-standing business challenges? With IBM Analytics, you gain access to IBM's 9000 strategy, analytics, and technology experts and consultants from around the globe, who can assess your business and identify the specific areas in which analytics can bring the most value to your business.
Go to the website.