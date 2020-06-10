Windows Phone 7
Hillarys Blinds deploys Avaya's Aura UC platform to boost customer support
Head of ICT Julian Bond believes platform was key contributor to company's growth
Confusion over Windows Phone 7.8 update
Users of obsolete Windows Phone operating system still waiting on long-promised update
China crisis for Nokia as sales plunge causes €900m loss
62 per cent drop in China sales keeps Nokia embroiled in crisis
Nokia paying Microsoft $60 per Windows Phone royalty
Potentially crippling cost of Nokia's Windows Phone licence revealed
Review: Microsoft Windows Phone Mango
Microsoft attempts to dethrone the Apple iOS and Google Android mobile operating systems
Microsoft serves up Mango to Windows Phone 7 users
OS update will be available from tonight
Microsoft previews Windows 8 for developers
OS features real-time social data sharing and will benefit from its own app store
Microsoft accused of tracking Windows Phone handsets
Federal court case alleges software giant tracks users, even when they've turned off phone's tracking feature
Nokia makes U-turn on Symbian
Phone manufacturer says it is obliged to keep the platform going
Microsoft restricts use of open source in apps
App developers barred from using libraries that fall under 'excluded licenses'
Nokia 'Plan B' was just an engineer having a laugh
Plan to overthrow Nokia chief Stephen Elop and scupper the Microsoft partnership was a prank
Handset makers see window of opportunity to hurt Nokia
Samsung, HTC, Motorola and RIM believe disgruntled Symbian users are ripe for poaching
Nokia to partner with Microsoft on smartphone strategy
Global giants team up to take on Apple's iPhone and the Android platform
Microsoft reveals mixed results as Windows sales fade
But strong demand for consumer products helps to lift profits
HTC 7 Mozart review
Windows Phone 7 handset supports hi-fi surround sound and is exclusive to Orange