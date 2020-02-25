Wearables
Wearables in 2019: Hitting the limits of watches
No wrist for the wicked
Google in $40m deal with Fossil to acquire smartwatch technology
Technology and staff to shift to Google following deal
Korean researchers develop transparent nanoforce touch sensor for future wearables
Created via a thin, flexible, and transparent hierarchical nanocomposite film
MIT engineers develop technique for ultra-thin semiconducting films not made from silicon
Technique will provide a cost-effective method to fabricate flexible, wearable electronics
Researchers develop 'spray on' antenna technology
Spray-on antenna could enable seamless integration of antennas with everyday objects
Scientists develop wearable patch that can monitor blood pressure deep in arteries using ultrasound
Could help people detect cardiovascular problems earlier on in life
Smart trousers with artificial muscles developed by UK scientists
Smart trousers intended to help disabled and elderly avoid falls while walking
Researchers develop wearable device that generates energy with a swing of the arm
Harvest energy while you walk or jog
Your wearable is always watching you, warns Kaspersky, and its data compromised to reveal your identity
Accelerometer and gyroscope signals can reveal a lot more about users than they think, suggests Kaspersky research
Is your fitness tracker tracking you? Kaspersky security warning over smart watch and wearables' 'behavioural profiling'
Wearables' accelerometer and gyroscope signals can be used to identify individual users, claims Kaspersky
Hypoallergenic wearable technology developed that can be worn for weeks at a time
Hypoallergenic electronic sensor could be used in new range of medical wearables
Snap lumbered with hundreds of thousands of unsold Spectacles, claims report
Snap left with massive stocks of unpopular Spectacles after wildly over-estimating demand
Intel expunges its wearables division to focus on augmented reality instead
Intel flits from wearables to augmented reality as AMD nibbles away at its core market
University of Surrey to test using blockchain to store and analyse wearable biometric data
University of Surrey wins funding for three blockchain research initiatives
Microsoft rejoins wearables race with TrekStor B2B Windows 10 Core watch
This one isn't for the High Street
How the Internet of Things and wearables can benefit your health
Smart health is about much more than your Apple Watch
Beyond Fitbit: How IoT and big data are giving us control over our health
There's more to smart health than what's on your arm
Breaking up the band: Why the Pebble acquisition spells the end of the wearables industry
The party's over, but we should all try and learn something from this debacle of marketing over use case
Apple Watch sales plunge drags down smart watch and wearables market
Smart watches not proving popular, according to IDC figures
Researchers show off pressure-touch and movement control tech for wearables
University of St Andrews researchers could have opened up a whole new world for wearables
Samsung filed patent for wearables that used sketches of Apple Watch
Open goal for Apple in intellectual property wars with Samsung?
Apple Watch sales fall 55 per cent as wearables market wanes
IDC data suggests people have lost interest, or are perhaps waiting for a major hardware refresh
Five reasons the Apple Watch is failing, and how to fix it
Apple needs to address these key issues with its wearable
Wearables offer huge potential to oil and gas industry, says BP
But the technology will need to meet rigorous certification standards first