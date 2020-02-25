Virtualisation
This year's Pwn2Own contest to target Tesla Model 3 with prizes of up to $250,000 per exploit
Tesla joined by Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe and VMware as targets in this year's Pwn2Own hacking contest
Keeping IT in-house: hyperconverged infrastructure at Chesterfield Royal Hospital
IT technical delivery lead David Sawyer on the benefits of infrastructure overhaul and why there's no hurry to move to cloud
Red Hat Hyperconvered Infrastructure claims to bring main office speed to network edge
The platform integrates compute and storage on a single server
WD-40 cuts server power consumption by 40 per cent by adopting private cloud following ERP migration
Shift from client/server to private cloud helps WD-40 to slash server requirements and power costs
Virtualisation the reason for low adoption - and awareness - of software-defined storage
Advanced's Marc Beder claims that widespread adoption of server virtualisation made SDS redundant
Software defined storage - what are the benefits?
SDS promises to ease the transition to hybrid cloud, so why is it so slow to take off?
OpenStack growing at 35 per cent annually as private cloud increasingly favoured
Report by 451 Research predicts OpenStack revenues will be more than $5bn by 2020
Voting in the V3 Technology Awards 2016 closes in TWO days
You have until 5pm on Friday to cast your votes
'User experience in hybrid cloud - what you see is what you get': now available on demand
Catch the highlights from our recent live panel debate with CA Technologies
The curse of slow applications and how to lift it: now available on demand
Watch our latest web seminar with Nimble Storage and catch up with the debate
Oracle users warned over virtualisation software licence risks
"It's simply not clear what Oracle's contractual position is in reference to virtualised hardware," warns software company
Oracle buys 2011 start-up Ravello for $500m
Oracle buys start-up specialising in nested virtualisation in the cloud
What's the point of secure software if you can't trust your CPU?
Modern chip designs make it increasingly difficult for developers to be sure that systems are not compromised, says security expert Joanna Rutkowska
How do you 'challenge the norm' to keep ahead of the data centre skills game?
Computing presents its research to recruiters Michael Page, picking up top tips for your move into the future
University of Wolverhampton looks to provide innovation with 'massive' transformation programme
Dean Harris tells Computing why the University partnered with HPE to upgrade its IT systems
Public sector CIO claims 40 per cent cost saving from virtual desktop deployment
'We have saved around 40 per cent on our desktop budget,' explains Department for Communities and Local Government CIO Darren Scates of his Citrix deployment
Seven-year-old 'critical security bug' found in Xen, the hypervisor used by Amazon, Rackspace and IBM clouds
Bug could give an attacker complete control through a hosted virtual machine
Four skills your business needs when migrating to the cloud
QA's Matt Bishop explains which skills are the most essential for businesses to ensure they get the maximum benefits of the cloud
Have we reached peak virtualisation?
Computing Research reveals that uptake of server and storage virtualisation may have plateaued
Scania deploys Veeam Backup & Replication to improve virtualised disaster and backup recovery
'We can recover whole VMs, files and items almost instantly, despite data tripling during the last two years'
'We terminated IBM contract because they lacked relevance, commercial flexibility, agility and a service portfolio,' says Coats plc CIO
World's largest thread manufacturer ditches IBM and warns SAP and Salesforce.com that they could be next
Driving a connected university education revolution: an interview with De Montfort director of IT Dieter Kraftner
'Rather than fight BYOD, our strategy is to embrace BYOD,' Kraftner tells Computing
The pros and cons of enterprise flash storage
We hear more and more about flash these days, but replacing disk-based arrays with SSDs is not a decision to be taken lightly
Why VDI is often a Very Distracting Idea
Tyler Rohrer, co-founder of Liquidware Labs, argues that VDI is not the panacea many vendors will have you believe