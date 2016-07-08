Top 10

Laptops

Top 10 laptops for 2016: Dell XPS 13, Asus ZenBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Book

The best notebooks, ultrabooks and convertibles you can buy this year

clock 08 July 2016 • 8 min read

Mobile Phones

Best smartphone cameras: OnePlus 3, Huawei P9 and Galaxy S7

Which smartphone has the best camera for you needs?

clock 29 June 2016 • 6 min read

Networks

Euro 2016: Top 10 football technologies we want to see to improve the beautiful game

As UEFA 2016 kicks off we examine the tech we'd love to see by the next tournament

clock 10 June 2016 • 6 min read

Government

The Queen at 90: 9 technologies she's seen come and go, from floppy disks to VHS

Game Boys, pagers and PDAs have also come and gone during the Queen's lifetime

clock 06 June 2016 • 7 min read

Hardware

Top 10 uses for VR: from training to gaming

V3 explores the potential for VR in a diverse range of sectors

clock 03 June 2016 • 7 min read

Mobile Phones

Best cheap smartphones under £200

Our pick of 2016's best budget smartphones for under £200

clock 29 May 2016 •

Mobile Phones

Top 12 tips to improve Android battery life

Fight back against battery drain with these power-saving tips

clock 02 May 2016 • 1 min read

Mobile Phones

Top 10 smartphones for 2016: HTC 10, iPhone SE, Huawei P9 and Galaxy S7

The handsets we're most looking forward to this year

clock 20 April 2016 • 10 min read

Operating Systems

CES 2016: Top 10 exciting announcements from Samsung, Lenovo, Acer and others

We round up the top announcements from the tech trade show

clock 08 January 2016 • 12 min read

Hardware

Top 10 reviews 2015: iPhone 6S Plus, Lenovo Yoga 3 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

V3's most-read reviews of the year

clock 30 December 2015 • 6 min read
