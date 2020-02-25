SQL
Managing transactions and analytics simultaneously in the high-speed world of financial services
HTAP databases can deliver the performance of an in-memory database with the persistence and reliability of a traditional operational database
Microsoft adds new SQL database tools to Azure platform
Microsoft has announced a new Azure service intended to help firms manage on-premise SQL server databases more effectively
EnterpriseDB continues its travels in big data space with Postgres Platform 2017
New features to better manage multi-terabyte datasets - and to move away from Oracle
Why CCV chose Exasol over IBM DB2 and Microsoft SQL for consolidation and analytics
For the EPoS company the price was right
EnterpriseDB unveils Postgres suite to better target enterprise database market
EnterpriseDB aims to take on Oracle and SQL Server by backing its database with a full set of tools and services
Microsoft tempts Oracle customers with free SQL Server 2016 licences
Microsoft says firms can save by switching, but they must be signed up for Software Assurance licensing
MySQL database servers hit by SQL injection exploit - widespread DDoS risk could follow
Chikdos has already hit servers in several countries, finds Symantec
Meet the 'nerdiest rock star': Matei Zaharia co-creator of Apache Spark
John Leonard talks to the Databricks CTO about why he created the fast-rising big data platform and his vision for its future
Joomla CMS exploit attacks begin again only four hours after patch
12,000 attacks against insecure Joomla content management systems in 24-hours
Why Harte Hanks moved from Cloudera's Hadoop to MapR for its new marketing services platform
Head of partner tools Donna Belanger explains big data developments at the marketing services firm
How Postgres is taking the fight to the NoSQL pretenders
Long-time Postgres developer, EnterpriseDB's Dave Page, explains how open-source software development has changed and what's next for the venerable database
From PostgreSQL to Riak: NoSQL allows meter analytics firm Temetra to scale rapidly
'Our customers are after a boringly reliable service' says director Paul Barry, explaining his database decisions
Scania deploys Veeam Backup & Replication to improve virtualised disaster and backup recovery
'We can recover whole VMs, files and items almost instantly, despite data tripling during the last two years'
DevOps Summit: How City Index reduced development cycles by 75 per cent
Database bottlenecks in testing undermined DevOps shift at City Index
Growing ambitions: Semantic search and NoSQL at CAB International
Search is at the root of research and information dissemination explains CIO Andrea Powell of agricultural publisher and charity CABI
Lenovo and EnterpriseDB partnership aims to cut database costs for customers
Firms team up to jointly market Postgres Plus Advanced Server database running on Lenovo servers