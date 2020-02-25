Spectrum
Rick Dickinson, designer of the Sinclair Spectrum, dies following battle against cancer
Rick Dickinson designed the Sinclair ZX80, ZX81 and Spectrum
Three files legal challenge to Ofcom's mobile spectrum auction rules
But Vodafone hits out at Three claiming it will 'unnecessarily delay' the auction
The best games of all time... from 1980
The games industry was just beginning at the dawn of the '80s, with home computing era still a couple of years off, it was the coin-op titles which kicked things off at the start of the decade. But which games were at the top of the pile?
EU orders digital TV out of 700MHz spectrum by 2020 to make way for 5G services
Broadcasters not happy
Government pumps £60,000 into spectrum research body
Ed Vaizey announces cash from "notoriously mean" DCMS
Huawei predicts 10Gbps 5G mobile speeds by 2020
Firm has already reached 50Gbps in prototype testing
Google urges government to avoid future-gazing in Communications Bill
Raft of respondents urge government against web site blocking measures
Ed Vaizey questions BT's legal challenge to Digital Economy Act
Internet minister calls repeated attempts to have Act repealed 'odd'
Qualcomm wins a slice of UK spectrum
40MHz of L-band radio space for £8.3m