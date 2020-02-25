radeon
AMD posts highest quarterly revenues since 2005, but results still disappoint
AMD quarterly sales highest since 2005, claims CEO Dr Lisa Su, driven by rising sales of Ryzen and Epyc CPUs
Samsung to use AMD graphics technology for mobile devices
Samsung strikes deal with AMD to use Radeon graphics technology in ultra-low power mobile devices
Nvidia graphics cards are finally back in stock at normal prices
But AMD Rx580s, Vega 56s and Vega 64s are still a bit pricey
AMD Radeon graphics head Raja Koduri quits - with reports suggesting he's off to Intel
Koduri said to have accepted a 'leading role' with rival chipmaker
AMD (finally) releases Radeon Vega Frontier Edition
A serious graphics card for serious professionals - it's not for the likes of gamers!
AMD accidentally confirms that Vega graphics cards will be out this quarter
AMD's been teasing Vega for more than six months
AMD launches Polaris-powered Radeon Pro Duo graphics card, packing twin GPUs and 32GB of GDDR5 RAM
$999 graphics card for heavyweight 'creatives' and engineers
AMD unveils Polaris-based Radeon RX 570 and RX 580
Still no sign of Vega - have these overclocked RX 470s and RX 480s instead