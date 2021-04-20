LulzSec
GCHQ used 'lurl.me' URL shortening service to attack and track targets in the Middle East
Hackers compromised and activists tracked by GCHQ-built online tool
Protests or profiteering? Whether it's Anonymous, the Cyber Caliphate or Cyber Berkut, the hack remains the same
Stephen Coty examines some of the means and motives of the burgeoning number of "hacktivists"
GCHQ created 'Lovely Horse' to keep track of top hackers' and security specialists' blogs and tweets
GCHQ and NSA also watched hackers while they worked to gain access to compromised email accounts
Stratfor's shocking data security revealed: firm kept customer details in plain text prior to 2011 hack
Leaked Verizon report says security firm had extremely poor data protection practices, resulting in theft of data about 860,000 customers
FBI used Anonymous to attack foreign government systems, claims jailed hacker Hammond
Stratfor hacker Hammond claims FBI used Anonymous informant Sabu to coordinate attacks against foreign governments
Hackers hit Steam gaming service in latest data breach
Names, email and billing addresses stolen
Nokia developers' account information stolen in forum hack
Contact information believed to have been harvested in SQL injection attack
Sony restores PlayStation network service worldwide
Japan last to come online as electronics firm finally recovers from mass attacks
LulzSec announces end to hacking campaign and disbands
Group hopes AntiSec initiative will carry on
Sega warns of Pass hack as LulzSec offers its assistance
Site taken offline as company investigates database breach
LulzSec claims CIA scalp in hacking campaign after hotline launch
Group adds call centre to let public pick hacking targets