Estonia has binned its national ID cards over smartcard security flaws - obliging citizens to get new ones
One identity database to rule them all under SNP plan encompassing child informants
South Korean government now considering new ID system after flawed system exposes the nation's ID numbers
The German company will supply three million smartcards to local authorities in Scotland
Analyst states that there are few examples of federated authentication being implemented successfully
Coalition proposes piggy-backing on private-sector databases to enable easier authentication when accessing e-government services
£2m spent is a "drop in the ocean" compared with £800m saved, says analyst
Government committee examined the benefits of agile development, identified retention of knowledge and increased experimentation
Maude has saved the public purse £402m by scrapping the ID scheme