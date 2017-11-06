ID Cards

Hacking

Estonian authorities block national ID cards over ROCA smartcard security flaw

Estonia has binned its national ID cards over smartcard security flaws - obliging citizens to get new ones

clock 06 November 2017 • 2 min read

Public Sector

Backbytes: Scotland's government resurrects national ID card scheme

One identity database to rule them all under SNP plan encompassing child informants

clock 10 February 2015 •

Security

ID system hacks expose the whole of South Korea to identity theft

South Korean government now considering new ID system after flawed system exposes the nation's ID numbers

clock 15 October 2014 •

Networks

Scottish government awards £2.2m smartcard contract to Novacard

The German company will supply three million smartcards to local authorities in Scotland

clock 03 February 2012 •

Government

Doubts cast over government identity marketplace

Analyst states that there are few examples of federated authentication being implemented successfully

clock 05 July 2011 • 1 min read

Government

Coalition plans to enlist private firms to speed ID authentication

Coalition proposes piggy-backing on private-sector databases to enable easier authentication when accessing e-government services

clock 23 May 2011 •

Government

Compensation cost of scrapping ID cards revealed

£2m spent is a "drop in the ocean" compared with £800m saved, says analyst

clock 24 March 2011 •

Government

Agile development: a never-ending change programme?

Government committee examined the benefits of agile development, identified retention of knowledge and increased experimentation

clock 15 March 2011 •

Privacy

End of the road for ID cards

National database to be destroyed

clock 24 January 2011 •

Public Sector

Government to save £1.2bn in IT

Maude has saved the public purse £402m by scrapping the ID scheme

clock 19 October 2010 • 1 min read
