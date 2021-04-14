DVLA

Leadership

Women in tech: Don't hesitate - nominate!

The Women in Technology Excellence Awards offer a superb opportunity to celebrate the success of women working in the technology sector

clock 14 April 2021 • 5 min read

Privacy

Two million drivers to be affected by DVLA's new GDPR rules

New privacy rules a 'mammoth task' for fleet drivers and managers

clock 24 April 2018 • 2 min read

Government

DVLA pilots Alexa to enable customers to check MOT and vehicle tax status

Find out when your car's tax and MOT is due without even getting up from the sofa

clock 31 July 2017 • 2 min read

Internet

DVLA shows off digital driving licence stored on a smartphone

DVLA CEO Oliver Morley shows off prototype digital driving licence on Twitter

clock 16 May 2016 • 1 min read

Government

Government appoints former Guardian CIO Andy Beale as deputy chief technology officer

Beale will move from director of common technology services at the GDS to become Liam Maxwell's deputy

clock 04 February 2016 • 1 min read

Government

Iain Patterson returns to Government Digital Service as director of common technology services

Government CTO Liam Maxwell 'delighted' to have Patterson back at GDS following stint at DVLA

clock 09 December 2015 •

Licensing

Struggling with Oracle licensing? Dump your systems integrator, suggests DVLA CTO

Systems integrators have no motive to reduce your licence footprint, says Iain Patterson

clock 29 October 2015 • 7 min read

Supplier

Government Digital Service in need of a refresh, says DVLA CTO Iain Patterson

Patterson was sad to see Mike Bracken leave GDS but believes that there is now an opportunity for new people, new roles and new approaches

clock 27 October 2015 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Tax breaks and tech investment

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
05

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read