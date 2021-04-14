The Women in Technology Excellence Awards offer a superb opportunity to celebrate the success of women working in the technology sector
New privacy rules a 'mammoth task' for fleet drivers and managers
Find out when your car's tax and MOT is due without even getting up from the sofa
DVLA CEO Oliver Morley shows off prototype digital driving licence on Twitter
Beale will move from director of common technology services at the GDS to become Liam Maxwell's deputy
Government CTO Liam Maxwell 'delighted' to have Patterson back at GDS following stint at DVLA
Systems integrators have no motive to reduce your licence footprint, says Iain Patterson
Patterson was sad to see Mike Bracken leave GDS but believes that there is now an opportunity for new people, new roles and new approaches