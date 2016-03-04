Communications Data Bill

Legislation and Regulation

IP Bill is 'undemocratic', says Conservative MP

Investigatory Powers Bill is being rushed through parliament in order to avoid proper debate, argues David Davis MP

clock 04 March 2016 • 4 min read

Security

Police to be given power to peruse people's web-browsing history

Snoopers' charter to return, once again, on Wednesday

clock 30 October 2015 •

Public Sector

The snoopers' charter - welcome back, old friend!

Another government, another Communications Data Bill...

clock 22 October 2015 •

Security

Government warned of 'exodus' of tech companies from the UK if Investigatory Powers Bill is passed

Tech company announces withdrawal from UK over government security plans - and warns that more will follow

clock 01 June 2015 •

Privacy

Why the Snooper's Charter is bad for business and contradicts the UK Cyber Security Strategy

Neil Anderson, security director at FarrPoint, believes surveillance is a necessary evil but wants the government to rethink its approach

clock 27 May 2015 • 3 min read

Security

Snooper's charter to be resurrected within weeks following Conservative election victory

Home Secretary Theresa May will re-introduce Communications Data Bill within weeks

clock 08 May 2015 •

Government

Liberal Democrat manifesto promises 'Digital Bill of Rights' and opposition to 'snooper's charter'

Securing liberty online, net neutrality and providing digital freedom among Liberal Democrat election promises

clock 15 April 2015 •

Public Sector

Conservative manifesto pledges to reintroduce communications data bill

Repeatedly rejected legislation would 'strengthen our ability to disrupt terrorist plots' - Conservative Party manifesto

clock 14 April 2015 •

Security

EU to finalise passenger records and data protection rules by the end of the year

EU plans more data sharing between member states

clock 13 February 2015 •

Security

Resurrected 'snoopers' charter' withdrawn - again

Peers withdraw second attempt to sneak 'snoopers' charter' into Counter-Terrorism and Security Bill

clock 03 February 2015 •
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read