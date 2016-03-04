Investigatory Powers Bill is being rushed through parliament in order to avoid proper debate, argues David Davis MP
Snoopers' charter to return, once again, on Wednesday
Another government, another Communications Data Bill...
Tech company announces withdrawal from UK over government security plans - and warns that more will follow
Neil Anderson, security director at FarrPoint, believes surveillance is a necessary evil but wants the government to rethink its approach
Home Secretary Theresa May will re-introduce Communications Data Bill within weeks
Securing liberty online, net neutrality and providing digital freedom among Liberal Democrat election promises
Repeatedly rejected legislation would 'strengthen our ability to disrupt terrorist plots' - Conservative Party manifesto
EU plans more data sharing between member states
Peers withdraw second attempt to sneak 'snoopers' charter' into Counter-Terrorism and Security Bill