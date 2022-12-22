'Do not expose to sunshine': IT Leaders share their warning labels

The essentials you need to know before approaching the UK's most influential IT leaders

Tom Allen
clock • 4 min read
Meeting new people can be fraught. Are any topic off-limits? Where do our views align and differ? What's the etiquette around taking the last biscuit?

Those concerns - especially about the biscuit - go into overdrive when we're forming new business relationships. That's why we asked the members of this year's Top 100 IT Leaders list to imagine they had a warning label, and what it would say.

The answers that came back are gold dust for anyone hoping to do business with the UK's tech elite.

Did you know, for example, that Tom Clark of Ardonagh Advisory is red hot on taking responsibility; that Kellog's Lesley Salmon doesn't tolerate exclusion; and that Charles Ewen of the Met Office thinks with his mouth open?

If not, read on to find some of the best, most revealing and funniest answers we received.

Laura Meyer, angel investor and former HarperCollins CIO

Be kind or stay away

