John Sullivan

clock • 1 min read
John Sullivan
Image:

John Sullivan

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

John has years of technology leadership experience, holding senior roles at Virgin Trains, Gondola Holdings, the Disney Store and Laura Ashley. In these roles, as well as his current one  as IT Director at Great British Railways, he driven digital change and innovation: connecting the IT and business departments, deploying new tech at scale and delivering change through people.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

It has to be by design, meaning you start with this very much in mind and it runs through to the end

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

That modern technology is really the only way now, that we can solve business problems - it is the only show in town 

What makes you laugh?

David Brent the chilled-out entertainer who lives in the fast line!!

How did you get into IT?

My best subject at school was maths, so I thought it was logical to get into tech?

Related Topics

More on Education

Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE: Credit: Vineet Johri
Leadership

'Over-mentored and under-capitalised': Female entrepreneurs receive only 1.1% of funding, summit learns

A report from the Diversity Tech Summit 2022

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 07 July 2022 • 4 min read
Women in Tech Festival
Leadership

Women in Tech Festival 2022 returns to central London

The Computing & CRN Women in Tech Festival 2022 is returning to London in November and presents a perfect opportunity to share knowledge, build networks and celebrate success.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 28 June 2022 • 4 min read
Extending digital opportunities to LGBTQ+ communities: An interview with LGBT Tech
Careers and Skills

Extending digital opportunities to LGBTQ+ communities: An interview with LGBT Tech

Chris Wood and Kristen Kelley of LGBT Tech tell Computing about their work, and explain why it is needed as much now as it was was when this not-for-profit organisation was founded a decade ago.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read