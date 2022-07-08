John Sullivan

John has years of technology leadership experience, holding senior roles at Virgin Trains, Gondola Holdings, the Disney Store and Laura Ashley. In these roles, as well as his current one as IT Director at Great British Railways, he driven digital change and innovation: connecting the IT and business departments, deploying new tech at scale and delivering change through people.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

It has to be by design, meaning you start with this very much in mind and it runs through to the end

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

That modern technology is really the only way now, that we can solve business problems - it is the only show in town

What makes you laugh?

David Brent the chilled-out entertainer who lives in the fast line!!

How did you get into IT?

My best subject at school was maths, so I thought it was logical to get into tech?