Laura Meyer

Laura is the long-term CIO of HarperCollins, joining in 2012 and leading all technology functions, as well as executive oversight of group production and the supply chain. The last decade has seen significant change at the company, including the introduction of cloud and a spike in cyber threats, which Laura has met and managed with aplomb.

On top of her technology leadership, Laura is an advocate for the environment. She has led HarperCollins' environmental steering group since its inception, through to the company being certified as carbon neutral. She also founded the Menopause at Work group and is a passionate speaker on the topic.

This September Laura will leave HarperCollins to pursue her portfolio career with not-for-profit work, advisory roles, and investing in start-ups - particularly those run by women.