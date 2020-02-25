Data analytics for business advantage

Cloud, big data & analytics, social and mobile technologies are driving business innovation in exciting and ground breaking ways.

As a result, the choices being made for IT infrastructures matter now more than ever and this poses challenges. Can your business rapidly access the data it needs to deliver real business insight? Which cloud deployment approach is fit for purpose now and into the future - public, private, hybrid? Can your IT systems deal with the rapid deployment of applications demanded by agile development? On top of all that is your IT infrastructure optimised, scalable and secure?

Here are some useful materials from IBM to help you answer these questions.