Data analytics for business advantage
Cloud, big data & analytics, social and mobile technologies are driving business innovation in exciting and ground breaking ways.
As a result, the choices being made for IT infrastructures matter now more than ever and this poses challenges. Can your business rapidly access the data it needs to deliver real business insight? Which cloud deployment approach is fit for purpose now and into the future - public, private, hybrid? Can your IT systems deal with the rapid deployment of applications demanded by agile development? On top of all that is your IT infrastructure optimised, scalable and secure?
Here are some useful materials from IBM to help you answer these questions.
Infrastructure Matters Video Content
White papers
The growth of smart connected devices, Cloud and Big Data & Analytics require more sophisticated computing than ever before. To support the ever-growing and unique infrastructure needs for Cloud and Big Data & Analytics we have brought together the latest and best content. Please take a look through the resources below to discover more about how to use data analytics for business advantage.
The IT infrastructure conversation: New content, new participants, new tone
To drive competitive differentiation, forward-thinking companies are seeking innovative ways to use hardware, software, networking and storage.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
What does the "IT Infrastructure Conversation" study mean to your organization?
An infographic showing the highlights of the 2014 IBV infrastructure study and explaining the difference between Strategic IT Connectors and Siloed IT Operators.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Under cloud cover: How leaders are accelerating competitive differentiation
To get a global snapshot of how organizations are using cloud computing, the IBM Center for Applied Insights collaborated with Oxford Economics to survey 802 cloud decision makers and users. Forty percent are C-level executives (28 percent CIOs and 12 percent other C-suite roles). Evenly split between business and IT functions, participants span 24 industries and 13 countries, including both growth and mature markets. They work in enterprises of varying sizes - 21 percent with 10,000 or more employees and, at the other end of the spectrum, 26 percent with less than 1,000 employees.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
ESG: IBM storage with OpenStack brings simplicity and robustness to cloud
While many storage vendors have submitted OpenStack drivers for their equipment, IBM has gone much further than that to support the OpenStack community.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Three steps to effective data analysis for business advantage
In this research paper we look at possible solutions beyond simply throwing yet more of the same hardware at the problem. Solutions such as migration to a converged infrastructure and the extension of virtualisation technologies beyond the hypervisor, to implement software defined storage and network technologies which promise to be infinitely more scalable, capable and flexible than existing hardware-based solutions.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Shifting the data centre into the fast lane
This white paper explains the real extent of the challenge facing IT leaders in gathering, categorising and analysing the reams of data that they have at their disposal, and presents a three-step programme for greater success.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Business Analytics Buying Criteria: The Three Maxims
This paper examines the business analytics workloads and the demands on the underlying systems and infrastructure, and provides guidance designing an integrated business analytics environment that will provide enterprises with high performance, resiliency,and a path to scaleble growth.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
STG Enterprise Systems - System z Analytics Infographic
Download this infographic and learn how to make smarter decisions faster with better analytics.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Big Data Analytics Infrastructure For Dummies
Big Data Analytics is a critical tool to gain competitive advantage and to attract and retain happy customers. But simply deploying a software package isn't enough. Infrastructure matters for Big Data Analytics.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
An executive guide to analytics infrastructure
Modern business is increasingly dependent on the timely analysis of large volumes of data for strategic and operational decisions. This report dicusses advanced analytics and the importance of a robust IT infrastructure.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
InfoWorld: Capitalising on the currency of data
Money isn't the only source of economic value these days. Data can be another - when storage systems are fast enough to help companies analyse and act on information in real time. See how IBM FlashSystem helps businesses extract greater value from data in less time than before.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
InfoWorld: Storage at the speed of Wall Street
No industry craves speed more than financial services, and nowhere more than on Wall Street. Today's banks, insurers, and securities firms are only as fast as the infrastructure they rely on to process deposits, claims, and trade stocks. But with heavy regulations and profit margins tightening, cost-effectively meeting speed requirements has never been harder. Explore this white paper that highlights the features of flash storage that can help organisations stay up to speed in the financial industry. Read on to get a better sense of the benefits of flash storage, and the obstacles to avoid when selecting potential arrays.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
System z eBook: Trends and Challenges, Today and Tomorrow
Derived from several in-depth interviews with IBM and industry experts and analysts, this eBook explains IBM's point of view on how System z® affects enterprise development and competition today, and how it will play an increasing role as technology evolvesin the coming years.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Gartner Research Note: Develop a Game Plan to Mitigate the Financial Impact of Mobile Workloads
Mainframe procurement professionals, capacity planners and architects need to work together to address the impact mobile workloads are having and will continue to have on mainframe demands. Implement IBM Mobile Workload Pricing for z/OS, and follow these best practices to minimize budgetary impact.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
IDC White Paper: Maximizing Your Opportunity by Extending the IBM System z Environment to Support Mobility
With IBM's mobile computing solutions, businesses now have a clear path to mobile enabling mission-critical applications on their System z environments. Whereas in years past, mobile enablement may have required expensive, time-consuming integrations with mobile point solutions...
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
IDC: IBM DB2 for SAP - No Compromise
This paper will focus on transactional and analytics capabilities of DB2 on Power for SAP Clients
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
The Mobile Landscape - The power to put mobile data to work
Mobile technology and data is transforming business. Organizations that can harness its potential will be able to create value in new and exciting ways.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Getting to the source of innovation Explore IBM Linux on Power solutions
Competition is rapidly growing. Margins are getting slimmer. And the need for business efficiency is at a critical level. In today's world, it has never been more important for companies to make better and smarter business decisions. But the challenge is in doing so faster than ever before.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
The business value of IBM z enterprise system deployments
IDC conducted in-depth interviews with customers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia/Pacific to determine the business value of each deployment as well as the impact on IT and the business.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Is your organisation ready for an open source-based breakthrough?
Companies are turning to Linux for new mission-critical workloads. With 73% of businesses planning Linux growth, it's not a matter of if, but when. Discover how the IBM Enterprise Linux Server can help you drive efficiency, simplicity, and lower costs in your IT environment, freeing up capital for new opportunities.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Bon-Ton Stores: maximising peak capacity; minimising stack costs
In 2013, Bon Ton Stores invested in upgrading IT, continuing to update and expand its eCommerce sites, and launching a new mobile site supporting delivery of promotions and online purchasing. A centerpiece of this technology upgrade involved the replacement of the x86 servers supporting the eCommerce operations with IBM PowerLinux 7R2 servers across two geographically dispersed corporate datacenters. The Power Systems servers use IBM's PowerVM virtualization environment, which supports SUSE Linux instances that in turn host IBM WebSphere Commerce for the Web commerce operations. This infrastructure is business critical. The loss of this application would halt Web-based shopping and online sales. This document presents highlights of some of the key aspects of this significant migration and its results.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
IT Infrastructure in the Public Sector and System z software
IT has a vital role with IT executives who need to continue to balance a range of priorities when directing IT spending. IT budgets are under the same pressure as other parts of public sector spending, and managers need to control costs while funding investments to meet continued demand.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
The changing mandate of IT in financial services
This report sets out some of the key priorities of IT executives and the vital role infrastructure plays in delivering the change that financial organisations are looking for, and IT executives need to continue to balance a range of priorities when directing IT spending. Download this Ovum analyst report to learn more.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Unisphere Research: SHARE and GUIDE SHARE EUROPE Mobile Computing Survey
More and more mobile devices are making their way into the enterprise and being used to access business critical data and applications. While the use of these devices can offer many benefits for employees in terms of productivity and efficiency, it also puts a significant management burden on IT. To get the most from mobile technology, you have to know exactly how it will impact your environment. This exclusive white paper takes an in-depth look at the effects that today's mobile devices can have on a corporate IT environment, discussing common problems that you will run into and what your organisation can do to easily overcome them.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
IBM System z - when failures and breaches are NOT options
This Research Report has been written for new generation IT executives, managers and administrators who have had little exposure to mainframe technology. It describes how and why mainframes are different from other server architectures in the areas of micro-processor characteristics, systems design and related software - and it shows how these differences help make the mainframe the "go-to" architecture when it comes to securing data and avoiding breaches.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
IDC: The mainframe as a big data and business analytics platform
This white paper highlights the importance of assessing big data and analytics (BDA) requirements and outlines the requirements for a big data implementation and shows how businesses can successfully address the needs of BDA. We hope you find this report useful.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Solitarie Interglobal: tracked, hacked and attacked
Who wins, who loses and why, based on a quantitative analysis of the business differentiators of different platform architectures and their security stacks. Download this informative report to learn more.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
RFG: enterprise Linux server - best choice for In-house Linux clouds
Existing misconceptions around server technology have misled business and IT executives into believing System z solutions are expensive and outdated and Intel servers running VMware are the least-cost processor environments. These falsehoods have resulted in higher data center costs and sub-optimisation for mid-market and larger companies. The IBM Enterprise Linux Server is an effective in-house Linux cloud server platform that counters these myths and can provide IT executives with a Linux solution that will help companies contain costs, become more competitive, and assist with a transformation to a least-cost consumption-based usage model.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Power boost your big data analytics strategy
This research paper from Solitaire Interglobal, Ltd looks at the real-world impact on businesses that deploy IBM's Power Systems platforms to host big data and business analytics compared to those deploying big data and business analytics on x86 and competitive UNIX platforms.
Published: June 2014
Download this report to learn more »
IBM DB2 for SAP: a no-compromise transactional and analytic database platform
IBM DB2 for SAP: A No-Compromise Transactional and Analytic Database Platform. This paper looks at the transactional and analytics capabilities of DB2 on Power for SAP Clients.
Published: June 2014
Download this report to learn more »
IBM POWER8: performance and cost advantages in business intelligence analytics
Business intelligence (BI) systems hold a very critical role in organizations' decision-making - with the right strategy in place, you can improve support of business objectives, without having to overspend on budget. In this report developed by The Edison Group, explore a high-performance, diverse BI system that tracks, stores, examines, analyses, and reports all data within the enterprise for efficient use. Read on to explore key features and benefits, including:
• Quick identification of immediate and short-term opportunities
• Real-time responses to both internal and external consumers of information
• Lower TCA and TCO
• And much more
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Getting Big Value Out of Big Data, the Update storage
Q214 Storage Updated eBook: "Getting Big Value out of Big Data: The Update" with XIV, DS8870, FlashSystem and Storwize
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Frost & Sullivan: Will Your Storage Infrastructure Hold Up to Cloud Growth?
In this paper, we examine customer expectations regarding cloud storage, and how your choice of infrastructure impacts your ability to deliver on those expectations. We show how the infrastructure can help you differentiate your service and create value for your clients. We provide tips on selecting the right storage infrastructure—one that will help you address your clients' evolving and demanding needs for storing, protecting, and accessing their data. Finally, we take a look at how IBM XIV Storage can address the needs of service providers, and how it has proved to be the right infrastructure choice for a successful service provider.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »
What about Data Economics?
Could your business benefit from leveraging data in new ways, finding new insights, and reducing the cost of storing all your data? It's all about improving data economics - when you get more value from your data, your business outcomes improve. Download this Data Economics Infographic to learn more.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Software Defined Storage for Dummies eBook
This book examines data storage and management challenges and explains software-defined storage, an innovative solution for high-performance, cost-effective storage using the IBM General Parallel File System (GPFS).
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
ESG: IBM's DS8870 takes performance to a new level
By integrating SSDs, Easy Tier, encryption, and dynamic load balancing with virtualization and extensive software capabilities, the DS8870 is targeting those users and applications where absolute power matters...where performance is crucial and where managing the explosion of data and I/O-hungry applications had better be done with a flexible, highly available, significantly scalable platform that can reduce cost and actually drive out complexity. With its sweeping range of advanced storage capabilities now available, the new IBM DS8870 is unapologetically positioned at the top of the ultra-high performance, and ultra-impressive price-performance, spectrum.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Intelligent flash performance for proven mission-critical storage
Flash-optimized IBM DS8870 can deliver extraordinary performance for critical enterprise applications, as well as optimize storage economics by supporting both all-flash and hybrid-flash configuration options.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
ESG: analysis of IBM XIV storage customer performance experiences
ESG: analysis of IBM XIV storage customer performance experiences
This updated paper describes how the revolutionary IBM XIV Gen3 architecture and features such as XIV's performance-boosting feature -- SSD caching -- self-tuning, and automated workload distribution enable consistent, tier-1 performance and capacity scaling across demanding applications.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Robert Frances Group: IBM FlashSystem enterprise solution with SAN volume controller
Robert Frances Group: IBM FlashSystem Enterprise Solution with SAN Volume Controller - A Recipe for Dramatically Improving Application Performance, Storage Capacity and Total Cost of Ownership. Read the report to learn more.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Maximizes Profitability
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (CCBCC) deployed the IBM® FlashSystem™ Enterprise Solution— enabling it to process 20 times more forecasting data within the existing overnight window and SLAs.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Charles King (Pund-IT): IBM X6 Solutions: Six Generations of EXA Innovation and Counting
This analyst paper highlights X6 business benefits that include dramatically reduced database cost with X6 deployment, application transparency, and superior price/performance.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Joe Clabby: A Major Change in x86 Server Design: IBM X6 Platforms
Easier Deployment due to: Reference Architectures optimized with/for leading solution partners (VMWare & SAP HANA), outstanding performance with Flash DIMMs. Includes interviews with DAU clients.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Agilisys revolutionizes the way it delivers services to customers
Agilisys is one of the UK's most innovative IT and business process service providers. Read this case study to learn how Agilisys revolutionised the way it delivers services to customers.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
IDC: Enterprise Workloads on The IBM X6 Portfolio: Driving Business Advantages
This paper shows how the new IBM systems with X6 technology were designed to take clients to a new frontier of x86 computing. These new X6 systems are ideal platforms for meeting business-critical demands with data base, business analytics, virtualization and ERP applications.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
ESG: IBM x3650 M4 BD - system x server for big data analytics
The paper discusses the rise of Big Data and the importance of analytics for rapidly extracting insights from this data for improved business decisions. It outlines key market requirements for Big Data servers, & explains how the new x3650 M4 BD meets those requirements.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
IBM PureFlex and Flex System: Infrastructure for IT efficiency
IDC interviewed companies that have implemented IBM's PureSystems solutions. The focus of this paper is how IBM PureFlex and Flex System have enabled these customers to improve their IT efficiency.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Why IBM flex system is the best blade solution on the Market
IBM Flex System is quite simply the best blade offering on the market. The rest of this document explains briefly how and why IBM Flex System outperforms mere blade systems IBM Flex. It illustrates the combination of capabilities that Flex System solutions offer and blade systems from HP, Dell, Cisco and, yes, even IBM BladeCenter, can't.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »
Accelerating VDI solutions for modern business with IBM PureFlex and IBM Flex System
IBM's SmartCloud VDI solution lev-erages the IBM PureFlex and Flex System portfolio, Cloud and Smarter Infrastructure prod-ucts and the company's design/deploy services to deliver reliable, powerful and secure managed desktop infrastructures.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »