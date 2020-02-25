 

 

 

Data analytics for business advantage

Cloud, big data & analytics, social and mobile technologies are driving business innovation in exciting and ground breaking ways.

As a result, the choices being made for IT infrastructures matter now more than ever and this poses challenges. Can your business rapidly access the data it needs to deliver real business insight? Which cloud deployment approach is fit for purpose now and into the future - public, private, hybrid? Can your IT systems deal with the rapid deployment of applications demanded by agile development? On top of all that is your IT infrastructure optimised, scalable and secure?

Here are some useful materials from IBM to help you answer these questions.

 

Infrastructure Matters Video Content

 

White papers

The growth of smart connected devices, Cloud and Big Data & Analytics require more sophisticated computing than ever before. To support the ever-growing and unique infrastructure needs for Cloud and Big Data & Analytics we have brought together the latest and best content. Please take a look through the resources below to discover more about how to use data analytics for business advantage.

Cloud
 
The IT infrastructure conversation: New content, new participants, new tone

The IT infrastructure conversation: New content, new participants, new tone
To drive competitive differentiation, forward-thinking companies are seeking innovative ways to use hardware, software, networking and storage.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
What does the IT Infrastructure Conversation study mean to your organization?

What does the "IT Infrastructure Conversation" study mean to your organization?
An infographic showing the highlights of the 2014 IBV infrastructure study and explaining the difference between Strategic IT Connectors and Siloed IT Operators.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
 
Under cloud cover: How leaders are accelerating competitive differentiation

Under cloud cover: How leaders are accelerating competitive differentiation
To get a global snapshot of how organizations are using cloud computing, the IBM Center for Applied Insights collaborated with Oxford Economics to survey 802 cloud decision makers and users. Forty percent are C-level executives (28 percent CIOs and 12 percent other C-suite roles). Evenly split between business and IT functions, participants span 24 industries and 13 countries, including both growth and mature markets. They work in enterprises of varying sizes - 21 percent with 10,000 or more employees and, at the other end of the spectrum, 26 percent with less than 1,000 employees.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
For further reading on this topic, please click here.
Analytics
 
Three steps to effective data analysis for business advantage

Three steps to effective data analysis for business advantage
In this research paper we look at possible solutions beyond simply throwing yet more of the same hardware at the problem. Solutions such as migration to a converged infrastructure and the extension of virtualisation technologies beyond the hypervisor, to implement software defined storage and network technologies which promise to be infinitely more scalable, capable and flexible than existing hardware-based solutions.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
Shifting the data centre into the fast lane

Shifting the data centre into the fast lane
This white paper explains the real extent of the challenge facing IT leaders in gathering, categorising and analysing the reams of data that they have at their disposal, and presents a three-step programme for greater success.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
Business Analytics Buying Criteria: The Three Maxims

Business Analytics Buying Criteria: The Three Maxims
This paper examines the business analytics workloads and the demands on the underlying systems and infrastructure, and provides guidance designing an integrated business analytics environment that will provide enterprises with high performance, resiliency,and a path to scaleble growth.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
 
STG Enterprise Systems - System z Analytics Infographic

STG Enterprise Systems - System z Analytics Infographic
Download this infographic and learn how to make smarter decisions faster with better analytics.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
Big Data Analytics Infrastructure For Dummies

Big Data Analytics Infrastructure For Dummies
Big Data Analytics is a critical tool to gain competitive advantage and to attract and retain happy customers. But simply deploying a software package isn't enough. Infrastructure matters for Big Data Analytics.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
For further reading on this topic, please click here.
Enterprise Systems
System z eBook: Trends and Challenges, Today and Tomorrow

System z eBook: Trends and Challenges, Today and Tomorrow
Derived from several in-depth interviews with IBM and industry experts and analysts, this eBook explains IBM's point of view on how System z® affects enterprise development and competition today, and how it will play an increasing role as technology evolvesin the coming years.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
Gartner Research Note: Develop a Game Plan to Mitigate the Financial Impact of Mobile Workloads

Gartner Research Note: Develop a Game Plan to Mitigate the Financial Impact of Mobile Workloads
Mainframe procurement professionals, capacity planners and architects need to work together to address the impact mobile workloads are having and will continue to have on mainframe demands. Implement IBM Mobile Workload Pricing for z/OS, and follow these best practices to minimize budgetary impact.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
IDC White Paper: Maximizing Your Opportunity by Extending the IBM System z Environment to Support Mobility

IDC White Paper: Maximizing Your Opportunity by Extending the IBM System z Environment to Support Mobility
With IBM's mobile computing solutions, businesses now have a clear path to mobile enabling mission-critical applications on their System z environments. Whereas in years past, mobile enablement may have required expensive, time-consuming integrations with mobile point solutions...
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
IDC: IBM DB2 for SAP - No Compromise

IDC: IBM DB2 for SAP - No Compromise
This paper will focus on transactional and analytics capabilities of DB2 on Power for SAP Clients
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
The Mobile Landscape - The power to put mobile data to work

The Mobile Landscape - The power to put mobile data to work
Mobile technology and data is transforming business. Organizations that can harness its potential will be able to create value in new and exciting ways.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
Getting to the source of innovation Explore IBM Linux on Power solutions

Getting to the source of innovation Explore IBM Linux on Power solutions
Competition is rapidly growing. Margins are getting slimmer. And the need for business efficiency is at a critical level. In today's world, it has never been more important for companies to make better and smarter business decisions. But the challenge is in doing so faster than ever before.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
 
The business value of IBM z enterprise system deployments

The business value of IBM z enterprise system deployments
IDC conducted in-depth interviews with customers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia/Pacific to determine the business value of each deployment as well as the impact on IT and the business.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
Is your organisation ready for an open source-based breakthrough?

Is your organisation ready for an open source-based breakthrough?
Companies are turning to Linux for new mission-critical workloads. With 73% of businesses planning Linux growth, it's not a matter of if, but when. Discover how the IBM Enterprise Linux Server can help you drive efficiency, simplicity, and lower costs in your IT environment, freeing up capital for new opportunities.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
Bon-Ton Stores: maximising peak capacity; minimising stack costs

Bon-Ton Stores: maximising peak capacity; minimising stack costs
In 2013, Bon Ton Stores invested in upgrading IT, continuing to update and expand its eCommerce sites, and launching a new mobile site supporting delivery of promotions and online purchasing. A centerpiece of this technology upgrade involved the replacement of the x86 servers supporting the eCommerce operations with IBM PowerLinux 7R2 servers across two geographically dispersed corporate datacenters. The Power Systems servers use IBM's PowerVM virtualization environment, which supports SUSE Linux instances that in turn host IBM WebSphere Commerce for the Web commerce operations. This infrastructure is business critical. The loss of this application would halt Web-based shopping and online sales. This document presents highlights of some of the key aspects of this significant migration and its results.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
For further reading on this topic, please click here.
Storage
Getting Big Value Out of Big Data, the Update storage

Getting Big Value Out of Big Data, the Update storage
Q214 Storage Updated eBook: "Getting Big Value out of Big Data: The Update" with XIV, DS8870, FlashSystem and Storwize
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
Frost & Sullivan: Will Your Storage Infrastructure Hold Up to Cloud Growth?

Frost & Sullivan: Will Your Storage Infrastructure Hold Up to Cloud Growth?
In this paper, we examine customer expectations regarding cloud storage, and how your choice of infrastructure impacts your ability to deliver on those expectations. We show how the infrastructure can help you differentiate your service and create value for your clients. We provide tips on selecting the right storage infrastructure—one that will help you address your clients' evolving and demanding needs for storing, protecting, and accessing their data. Finally, we take a look at how IBM XIV Storage can address the needs of service providers, and how it has proved to be the right infrastructure choice for a successful service provider.
Published: November 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
 
What about Data Economics?

What about Data Economics?
Could your business benefit from leveraging data in new ways, finding new insights, and reducing the cost of storing all your data? It's all about improving data economics - when you get more value from your data, your business outcomes improve. Download this Data Economics Infographic to learn more.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
Software Defined Storage for Dummies eBook

Software Defined Storage for Dummies eBook
This book examines data storage and management challenges and explains software-defined storage, an innovative solution for high-performance, cost-effective storage using the IBM General Parallel File System (GPFS).
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
For further reading on this topic, please click here.
Expert Integrated Systems
 
Charles King (Pund-IT): IBM X6 Solutions: Six Generations of EXA Innovation and Counting

Charles King (Pund-IT): IBM X6 Solutions: Six Generations of EXA Innovation and Counting
This analyst paper highlights X6 business benefits that include dramatically reduced database cost with X6 deployment, application transparency, and superior price/performance.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
 
Joe Clabby: A Major Change in x86 Server Design: IBM X6 Platforms

Joe Clabby: A Major Change in x86 Server Design: IBM X6 Platforms
Easier Deployment due to: Reference Architectures optimized with/for leading solution partners (VMWare & SAP HANA), outstanding performance with Flash DIMMs. Includes interviews with DAU clients.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
 
Agilisys revolutionizes the way it delivers services to customers

Agilisys revolutionizes the way it delivers services to customers
Agilisys is one of the UK's most innovative IT and business process service providers. Read this case study to learn how Agilisys revolutionised the way it delivers services to customers.
Published: July 2014
Download this report to learn more »

 
For further reading on this topic, please click here.
 
Blogs