

Computing is the UK's leading business technology information resource and a pioneering multimedia brand. The title has been established for nearly 40 years and extends across the widest portfolio of channels in its sector, covering online and mobile versions, news alerts, social media plus a broad range of high-calibre conferences, web seminars, blogs, video and bespoke events. It also runs the most successful awards programme in the UK IT industry.

Our responsive site, along with the newsletters and live app, offers more personalisation and complete flexibility in the way you can access Computing.

Discover more in our guided tour.

Computing plays a vital role in informing IT leaders with highly respected analysis used to inform their decisions on how to use technology for the benefit of their organisations. It is essential viewing for IT leaders; not just a source of news and analysis for IT decision-makers, but a place to discuss and debate the latest issues in business technology.

Find out the marketing services that Incisive Media provide to connect you with our audience through our dedicated website:

http://btgmarketingsolutions.incisivemedia.com