"IT is not an island": IT leaders' most important lessons

One of the tech industry's biggest draws is its constant evolution. This a sector that never stands still, and where there's always a new lesson to learn.

Sometimes those lessons aren't about technology. Knowing how to work with people is one of the most important skills a person can have - at least, according to the country's top CIOs and IT leaders.

We asked members of our Top 100 IT Leaders list what they consider the most important lesson they've learned in their career - and almost every one talked about the importance of people. Technology, in fact, barely got a mention. At the senior echelons most CIOs, CTOs and CDOs operate at, people management is just as if not more important than knowing the ins and outs of AWS.

For example, former HarperCollions CIO Laura Meyer stresses the importance of networking, while John Sullivan, CIO of Great British Railways, notes that technology is secondary to people and culture when it comes to transformation.

Terry Willis, Director of Technology, Church of England