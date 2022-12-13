Global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's illegal war in Ukraine have shown the difficulty of predicting the future - but they've also demonstrated the crucial role technology has to play in solving these problems.

Today we have access to more data than ever before, and it's becoming more and more usable with developments in supercomputing and the cloud. We are, finally, starting to see glimpses of the future where we might take ourselves, using the developments of the last decade.

CIOs and other innovators are already building and using advanced technology in and outside the workplace, so what can we expect 2023 to look like from an IT perspective?

Demand for tech workers will remain high, but the talent shortage will get worse

Recent layoffs at massive tech firms have prompted talk of the technology bubble bursting, when it is more like the Silicon Valley bubble. The technology market remains strong, as seen in the shortage of skilled employees - a shortage that will only continue to grow more pronounced next year.

Since 2020, the majority of companies worldwide have been on a tech modernisation spending spree, creating huge demand for technologists. It has, for several years, been an employees' market, and while spiralling salary demands aren't sustainable in the long term, there are few signs of supply easing in the near future.

In fact, the labour pool is practically tapped out at this point. The move to remote working meant businesses could take on people from new locations and situations, like stay-at-home parents; but most of those with interest have been recruited in the last two years.

Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow, said that rather than remaining stagnant - a problem in itself - the pool of available employees might actually be shrinking:

"The labour pool may actually be contracting due to...increasing insularity and anti-immigrant fervour around the world. In the US, for example, the number of immigrants holding a US H-1B visa and high-tech job fell 9% in 2021 from 2020, the highest drop in a decade. In 2022, with layoffs hitting H-1B holders who will now be forced to return home, the drop may even steeper."

The UK has already experienced this in the aftermath of the Brexit vote, and so far the Government seems to have little idea how to remedy the situation.