From selling saucepans to stacking shelves: IT leaders reveal their first jobs

Intriguingly, most of the members of the IT Leaders 100 began their careers pulling pints, jumping in skips or selling shoes, rather than coding and calculating.

While some were lucky enough to head straight into tech, they were the exception to the rule. The majority began where most teenagers start: Saturday paper rounds and - maybe, if they were lucky - making tea.

Clearly even today's top CIOs and CTOs weren't always destined for a career in tech, despite being fascinated by it from a young age. Your next hire, and future CIO, might well come from your local garden centre.

Here we've collected some of the most outstanding, funniest and interesting jobs cited by the people leading modern tech.

Richard Corbridge, CIO, Boots UK & Ireland

Working in a video shop (Video Magic), becoming the advisor on all things Sci-Fi to the good people of a Nottingham suburb.

