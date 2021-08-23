ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the Spark #9 - Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and founder of PQShield: 'Quantum computers will break cryptography'

Stuart Sumner
Stuart Sumner
clock 23 August 2021 • 1 min read
Stuart Sumner speaks to Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and founder of PQShield about the threat quantum computers pose to cryptography, and security in general

