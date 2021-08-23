Beyond the Spark #9 - Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and founder of PQShield: 'Quantum computers will break cryptography'

Stuart Sumner speaks to Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and founder of PQShield about the threat quantum computers pose to cryptography, and security in general
Beyond the Spark is a podcast from Computing where we speak to the founders of some of the world's most exciting and fastest growing companies. Every startup is born from blood, sweat and tears, replete...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders