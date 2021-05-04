The Spark #2 - 'When my parents saw my bank balance I had to explain I was selling software online, it wasn't anything illict!'

The Spark is a new podcast from Computing where we speak to the founders of some of the world's most exciting and fastest growing companies.

Every startup is born from blood, sweat and tears, replete with extreme highs and lows and a constant stream of new threats and opportunities. The Spark aims to capture that drama, and find out what separates the companies and people that go on to find real success. What did they do differently, and what would even they change if they could go back?

In this episode Stuart Sumner speaks to Christian Owens, founder and CEO of SaaS-enablement firm Paddle.

They discuss Owens' journey going from a young teen selling website building services door-to-door, to launching Paddle, including the excitement some years back on receiving their first piece of business mail, through to opening it to find a cease and desist order.