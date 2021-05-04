The Spark #2 - 'When my parents saw my bank balance I had to explain I was selling software online, it wasn't anything illict!'
Christian Owens, founder and CEO of Paddle, discusses his journey from selling website-building services door-to-door and a young teen to launching one of Europe's fastest-growing scale ups
The Spark is a new podcast from Computing where we speak to the founders of some of the world's most exciting and fastest growing companies.
Every startup is born from blood, sweat and tears, replete with extreme highs and lows and a constant stream of new threats and opportunities. The Spark aims to capture that drama, and find out what separates the companies and people that go on to find real success. What did they do differently, and what would even they change if they could go back?
In this episode Stuart Sumner speaks to Christian Owens, founder and CEO of SaaS-enablement firm Paddle.
They discuss Owens' journey going from a young teen selling website building services door-to-door, to launching Paddle, including the excitement some years back on receiving their first piece of business mail, through to opening it to find a cease and desist order.
More on Leadership
Entries are open for the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2021
It's no longer viable to maintain business-as-usual - innovation and survival are closely linked
Transformation woman. An interview with AVEVA CPO Caoimhe Keogan
From Google to SoundCloud to the UK's biggest software company, Caoimhe Keogan is all about bringing humanity to the workplace
Thank Zuck it's Friday #12 - Vaccine passports and AI recruitment
How will the vaccine passport proposals affect you?
Think bigger: The case for content hubs
Andrew Hobbs, Head of Technology Content, Incisive Works, explains why a long-term content presence is vital to engaging IT decision makers
'My questionable morality in that moment paid off' - 15 Questions with Slack Head of UK Stuart Templeton
Templeton takes on Computing's 15 Questions to share his enthusiasm for the outdoors, his hopes for the future and his concern for the planet