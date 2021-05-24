The Spark #5 - 'Investors can suddenly pull out and leave you in a very dark place'
Stuart Sumner speaks to David Garfield, CEO and co-founder of secure browsing firm Garrison. They discuss Garrison's journey from idea through to scale-up employing over 100 people, all whilst staying true to the original vision. Garfield also discusses the difficulties in managing funding rounds and investors without the right experience, and the need for contact with other founders
The Spark is a new podcast from Computing where we speak to the founders of some of the world's most exciting and fastest growing companies. Every startup is born from blood, sweat and tears, replete...
