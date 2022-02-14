Google hit by another EU antitrust complaint over advertising practices

Action by publishers comes as British antitrust regulator says it has agreed to Google's amended assurances that its cookie-killing Privacy Sandbox project will not shut other adtech businesses out of the market
The European Publishers Council (EPC) has filed an antitrust complaint against Google in the EU, alleging that the company is engaged in anticompetitive digital advertising practices that has led to it...
