Google has a(nother) technology to replace tracking cookies

clock • 3 min read
'Topics API' will see Chrome store up to three weeks worth of your interest data and share three topics with websites you visit
Image:

'Topics API' will see Chrome store up to three weeks worth of your interest data and share three topics with websites you visit

Topics API replaces FLoC, which in turn was designed to replace tracking cookies

Google has presented a new proposal to replace invasive third-party tracking cookies in Chrome, which are used in targeted advertising, while still enabling advertisers to buy ads based on users' browsing interests.

Dubbed Topics API, Google says the system will give users more control over the tracking process, while making them less individually identifiable.

It builds on the lessons Google learned from its Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) trial last year, which prompted a backlash from other tech firms and browser makers.

"Today, we're announcing Topics, a new Privacy Sandbox proposal for interest-based advertising," said Vinay Goel, product director for Privacy Sandbox and Chrome.

"Topics was informed by our learning and widespread community feedback from our earlier FLoC trials, and replaces our FLoC proposal," he added.

Today, advertisers collect user information from browsers using third-party cookies, and use the data to make advertising campaigns more effective. Critics have long raised concerns that companies and malicious individuals can use cookies to track users around the Internet.

Some browsers, like Firefox and Safari, have already introduced measures to block third-party cookies.

Google proposed its own plan to eliminate third-party trackers in Chrome in 2019, through an initiative called Privacy Sandbox. The company said Privacy Sandbox would make web surfing more private, without killing ad tech firms' business model.

As part of the scheme, Google proposed storing and processing all user data in the web browser, and using machine learning algorithms to assess users' interests to target them with relevant ads. Data would be presented to advertisers in the form of a cryptographic token that would hide identifying information. This would enable advertisers to confidently target their ads, without directly identifying individuals.

However, critics said the scheme would remove advertising, login, and many other features from the open web and place them under Google's control. Concerns were also raised about whether Google's proposals were in line with Europe's GDPR data protection regulation.

Google announced FLoC last year as part of Privacy Sandbox, hoping it would be the user tracking technology to kill cookies. FLoC was intended to allow advertisers to target groups of users, based on similar browsing history.

However, among the concerns raised over FLoC was that groups could be small enough to individually track users. The backlash forced Google to rethink its strategy.

Now Google says it is scrapping its old plans in favour of Topics API.

Google has posted information about its new proposal in developer docs, on a GitHub page, and on a Privacy Sandbox site.

Topics API will - like FLoC - enable websites serve ads to users based on their interests, without actually collecting huge amounts of data about them.

For the system to work, Chrome will determine which topics best represent a user's internet activity that week, such as 'fitness', 'sports', and 'travel & transportation'. It will store the information from the past three weeks, and delete older data.

The entire process is designed to take place on the user's device, without involving any external servers, including Google servers.

"When you visit a participating site, Topics picks just three topics, one topic from each of the past three weeks, to share with the site and its advertising partners," Goel said.

Google will build user controls for the system into Chrome, allowing users to see the topics stored, remove any they don't like, or disable the feature completely.

The company will launch a developer trial of the technology in Chrome soon, enabling web developers and the ad industry to try it out.

The final form of Topics API and how it will work will be decided based on feedback.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Cloud growth pushes Microsoft to $18.8 billion profit

Nvidia prepares to abandon Arm acquisition

More on Business Software

Public transport passenger numbers in the West Midlands fell 90% in early 2020
Business Software

Location intelligence: how smart thinking has kept West Midlands transport on the rails

Key workers' reliance on public transport meant it was vital to keep it running throughout the pandemic - despite national attempts to scale back

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 10 January 2022 • 7 min read
Microsoft releases fix for Exchange Y2K22 bug
Business Software

Microsoft releases fix for disruptive Exchange Y2K22 bug

Date validation issue caused flashbacks to Y2K

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 January 2022 • 2 min read
Predicting disruption: What Amadeus' move to Azure could mean for travellers
Cloud and Infrastructure

Predicting disruption: What Amadeus' move to Azure could mean for travellers

The travel software giant is vacating its data centres to make the most of AI and Microsoft's business footprint

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 13 December 2021 • 4 min read