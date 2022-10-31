Musk denies firing Twitter workers to avoid payouts

Reports say executives were fired "for cause" to avoid severance payouts.
Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, has denied claims in a New York Times report that he would begin layoffs at the company before 1st November, when employees are supposed to start receiving stock gra...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders