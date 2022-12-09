iPhones will transition to USB-C in December 2024

All new iPhones sold in EU will need USB-C charger starting December 2024

Under the latest EU directive, all new smartphones sold inside the Union will have to have a standard USB Type-C port starting 28th December, 2024.

The new USB-C regulation, which the EU passed in October, has now been published in the bloc's Official Journal, making it legally binding.

After the rules are formally put into effect on 27th December this year, each individual EU member state will have up to 24 months to incorporate them into their own legal systems.

The deadline is roughly in line with prior forecasts. However, the exact date has been unknown up until now due to the number of stages EU legislation must pass through before becoming law.

In October, a press statement said the new rules would come into effect 'by the end of 2024.'

The new law is part of a larger EU initiative to reduce e-waste and give consumers the power to make sustainable decisions. Clearly, a single charger shared between all mobile devices and tablets is good for both the environment and consumers.

Under the new laws users won't need a distinct charger for every portable electronic item they purchase. That list includes mobile phones, tablets, laptops, headphones, digital cameras, handheld game consoles, portable speakers, keyboards, mice, e-readers, portable navigation systems and earbuds.

Any of these gadgets that can be recharged by a wired line and operate with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts are covered by the legislation.

Although many vendors have already made the switch to USB-C, the 'common port' law is going to impact Apple in particular, which still uses its own Lightning connection.

Apple has criticised the idea of a shared charger in the past, saying that standardising charging would impede innovation and produce more e-waste (somewhat glossing over the fact that, with a common charging standard, there would be less need for vendors to include extra plugs and leads when selling devices).

But starting 28th December, 2024, Apple will be have to fit a USB-C connector in every new device it sells. That means Apple's future headsets, iPhones and accesspories like mice and keyboards will need to make the switch - Macs, iPads and the Apple TV already use USB-C.

Macrumors quotes Apple's VP of Worldwide Marketing, Greg Joswiak, as saying Apple would have no choice but to comply with the EU's new law.

Joswiak did not specify when Apple will make the switch from Lightning to USB-C, but given the December 2024 deadline, it is possible that Apple might wait until the release of iPhone 16 in September 2024 before adopting the new port.

Some reports suggest that Apple intends to transition to USB-C earlier, with the release of the iPhone 15 in September 2023, rather than waiting until the last minute.

It is anticipated that other Apple products and accessories, such as the AirPods and Mac keyboards, mice, and trackpads, will adopt USB-C shortly after.