Thank Zuck it's Friday #14 - IT spending and infrastructure attacks
This week, the team talks about the effect of the pandemic on IT spending plans and the USA's new trickle-down approach to security
It's the end of the week, and that means it's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday': the tech news podcast from Computing.
On this Stuart-free episode, John and Tom talk about the coronavirus vaccine (again), before moving on to discuss how IT spending priorities have changed in the pandemic and the Colonial Pipeline hack - as well as a new executive order aiming to bolster cybersecurity across the USA.
