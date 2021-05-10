US fuel supply company hit by ransomware, government steps in to restore services - updated

Attackers also stole over 100 gigabytes of data from Colonial Pipeline's networks

US government working closely with Colonial Pipeline to avoid severe fuel supply disruptions following cyber attack
The Biden administration is working closely with fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline to help it restart operations as quickly as possible, following last a cyber attack last week that forced the company...

