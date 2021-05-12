IT spending priorities dominated by by cloud, end-user compute and security, research

Consolidating and securing working from home remains a focus

IT spending priorities dominated by by cloud, end-user compute and security
IT spending priorities dominated by by cloud, end-user compute and security
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Research among 120 UK IT leaders by Computing Delta found that the majority of organisations increased their IT budgets in 2021, in part to cope with the pandemic, with most expecting levels to remain...

To continue reading...

More on Budgets and Investment