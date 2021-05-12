IT spending priorities dominated by by cloud, end-user compute and security, research
Consolidating and securing working from home remains a focus
Research among 120 UK IT leaders by Computing Delta found that the majority of organisations increased their IT budgets in 2021, in part to cope with the pandemic, with most expecting levels to remain...
More on Budgets and Investment
Government to buy stakes in tech start-ups, report
'FinTech is one of the UK's great success stories and will help us seize new opportunities around the world', says Rishi Sunak
More investment streams in for Confluent
Additional $250 million sees the Silicon Valley start-up's value rise to $4.5 billion
Amazon invests hundreds of millions in Just Eat rival Deliveroo
Deliveroo plans to use the investment to expand its London-based technology team
UK tech sector loses millions by failing to claim tax credits for R&D
Forty per cent of UK tech companies are losing out, warns tax consultant Mark Tighe
Even if you're relying on partners, you need an AI owner
Take an iterative approach when beginning AI investment, says Andy Gray of Kortical
Back to Top