IT Essentials: What the hell happened?

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
IT Essentials: What the hell happened?

July and August are traditionally known in the media industry as 'silly season' - a time when news is scarce (everyone's on holiday), and PRs can talk journalists into running puff pieces because there's so little going on.

Perhaps someone can tell the cybercriminals? In the last week we've seen not just one or two, but four cybersecurity incidents announced, and only one was attributable to human error. The oth...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Discord.io breached, 760,000 users' data for sale

Hacking

Discord.io breached, 760,000 users' data for sale

User IDs, passwords and payment dates are all in the stolen database

clock 16 August 2023 • 3 min read
US Cyber Safety Board to review cloud security environment in the aftermath of Microsoft hack

Threats and Risks

Microsoft Exchange hack to be investigated by US Cyber Safety Board

Follows a request made by Senator Wyden to initiate measures against Microsoft

clock 14 August 2023 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

Hacking

IT Essentials: The day democracy didn't die

Democracies run on trust. Bad actors want to erode it.

clock 11 August 2023 • 3 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Discord.io breached, 760,000 users' data for sale

Army struggling to recruit cyber experts

Most read
01

Announcing our 2023 Women in Tech Excellence Awards finalists

17 August 2023 • 2 min read
02

IT Essentials: What the hell happened?

18 August 2023 • 3 min read
03

More girls study A-Level Computing (and they got the best grades)

18 August 2023 • 6 min read
04

HP must face printer lawsuit, judge rules

17 August 2023 • 2 min read
05

Northern Ireland police data leak: man arrested

18 August 2023 • 3 min read
Upcoming events
12 Sep
09:00AM
Conference

IT Heroes Roadshow 2023: Birmingham

Register now
13 Sep
03:00PM
Website

Tackling the problem of privilege sprawl

Register now
19 Sep
09:00AM
Website

Deskflix Season 2: Cloud Automation

Register now

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security

Bringing prevent defence to the datacentre
Security

Bringing prevent defence to the datacentre

How the Indianapolis Colts are stepping up their security game

Jack Thompson
clock 09 August 2023 • 3 min read
Voter data has been compromised
Security

Electoral Commission apologises for data breach affecting millions of voters

Chief exec apologises, but significant gaps remain in what is known about the attackers, the extent of the attack and why it took the commission so long to inform voters about it

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 08 August 2023 • 7 min read
US senator accuses Microsoft of negligence over Azure breach
Security

US senator accuses Microsoft of negligence over Azure breach

Senator Wyden also says Microsoft never took responsibility for its part in the SolarWinds hack

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 28 July 2023 • 2 min read