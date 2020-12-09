Top four technology trends for 2021
Computing gazes into its crystal ball and outlines what it expects to be the big ticket items on IT leaders' agendas in 2021, including remote working, cyber security challenges, enterprise open source and automation
2020 was all about the pandemic. We had sudden mass remote working which created immediate issues with security, with Bring Your Own Device evolving into Bring Your Own Office, network bandwidth issues...
More on Leadership
The 'Diversity Dialogue' - are you listening?
Catherine Harrison, HR Director, First Derivatives, explains how to evolve from an initiative ‘mindset’ to an approach that truly embeds diversity and inclusion values in an organisation
Congratulations to the winners of the Technology Product Awards
Here are the companies Computing's audience thought deserved to be recognised as the big names of UK IT
How to be a portfolio CIO
Computing talks to James Robbins, former CIO of Drax, Northumbrian Water, Northern Rail and more, about the switch to being a portfolio CIO, working for a range of clients in an advisory capacity
International fencer and Iron Man, Leon Orr, GFT's Chief Delivery Officer, discusses winning the UK IT Industry Award for Services Company of the Year
Computing catches up with GFT's Orr to discuss his organisation's win
Passion is the secret to founding a business
Panelists talked about passion, families and compensation